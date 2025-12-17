Trend R Test By Subho
- Indicatori
- Subrata Das
- Versione: 1.3
- Attivazioni: 5
Description (English):
Trend Test by Subho – Advanced Trend & Step Channel System
Trend Test by Subho is a powerful all-in-one trend trading system designed to filter noise and provide clear market direction. This indicator combines two sophisticated algorithms: the Trend Test () and the Subho Step Channel into a single chart overlay. It also features a stylish Live Dashboard that alerts you to the current trend status in real-time.
Key Features:
-
Trend Test () Logic:
-
An advanced trend-following line that changes color based on market sentiment.
-
Blue Line: Indicates an UP TREND (Bullish Zone).
-
Pink Line: Indicates a DOWN TREND (Bearish Zone).
-
Includes a dynamic "Zone Fill" to visualize support and resistance areas clearly.
-
-
Subho Step Channel:
-
A volatility-based step channel that helps identify valid breakouts and stop-loss levels.
-
Adapts to market volatility (ATR) to avoid false signals during choppy markets.
-
-
Market Structure Swings (PH/PL):
-
Automatically marks Pivot Highs (PH) and Pivot Lows (PL) on the chart.
-
Helps price action traders identify market structure breaks and reversals.
-
-
Professional Dashboard:
-
Displays real-time signals: "UP TREND" or "DOWN TREND".
-
Provides clear trading instructions: "PLEASE FOLLOW TREND".
-
Includes contact information for direct support.
-
How to Trade:
-
BUY Signal: When the Trend Test line turns BLUE and the Dashboard shows "UP TREND".
-
SELL Signal: When the Trend Test line turns PINK and the Dashboard shows "DOWN TREND".
-
Exit/Stop Loss: Use the Step Channel changes or the Swing Points (PH/PL) as trailing stops.