CAP Zone Recovery Manual EA MT5

MeetAlgo Zone Recovery Manual EA MT5 is a specialized version of our flagship product, Zone Recovery EA PRO. While both EAs are built upon the powerful Zone Recovery Algorithm, this version introduces a major enhancement: the ability to manage multiple manual trades individually on the same symbol.

Turn Losing Trades into Winning Ones – Now with Individual Trade Control

This EA is ideal for traders who open multiple manual positions and want each trade to be managed independently, without interference or conflict.


What’s New in This Version?

  • Individual Trade Management: Unlike Zone Recovery EA PRO (which can only manage one trade per symbol at a time), this EA allows you to manage multiple manual trades on the same chart – each with its own recovery cycle.
  • Manual Trade Focused: This EA is designed exclusively to manage manual trades. It does not open automatic trades.
  • Pair-specific Management: Attach the EA to a symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD), and it will manage only trades of that symbol, even if multiple trades are open.


What is Zone Recovery Trading?

Zone Recovery is a professional-level hedging technique also known as the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. Instead of closing losing trades at a stop loss, the EA opens strategic opposite positions with larger lot sizes at predefined distances to "recover" the drawdown. This creates a recovery zone between buy and sell positions, ultimately closing all trades in profit when price exits the zone.


How Does It Work?

  1. You open a manual trade — no Stop Loss needed.
  2. The EA monitors the position. If the market moves against you, it places a hedging trade in the opposite direction at a set distance.
  3. As the price fluctuates, the EA keeps placing alternating positions, increasing lot size according to your settings.
  4. Once the Take Profit of the whole recovery structure is hit — the EA closes all trades in profit.


"Whether the price moves up or down — you win either way!"


Key Benefits

  • No Stop Loss needed — recover losses through smart hedging
  • Individually manages multiple trades on the same symbol
  • Profit guaranteed upon exit of recovery zone (if margin allows)
  • Fully configurable Take Profit, Gap Distance, Lot Multiplier
  • Supports advanced features like Trailing Stop, Break Even, and more
  • Works with Forex, Indices, CFDs, and more


Who is it for?

  • Traders who manually open multiple positions
  • Traders who want to recover from drawdown without closing in loss
  • Those who use technical or discretionary entries but want recovery automation


Requirements

  • Use only on manual trades
  • Attach the EA to the same symbol chart where you want to manage trades
  • Ensure your broker allows hedging and sufficient margin


User Guide


