Automated Trading Psychology EA
- Utilità
- Shingirayi Mari
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🚀 The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control
✅ Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until strategy checklist is met)
✅ 1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)
✅ Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)
✅ Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)
✅ Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)
✅ Prop Firm and account Safeguard (Prevents challenge rule violations before they happen)
✅ Mindset Reconditioning (Real-time trading psychology coaching)
✅ 24H Violation Lockout (System freezes trading after any breach - no exceptions)
✅ Performance DNA Analysis (Tracks and corrects your unique weakness patterns)
✅ Persistent Discipline *(Rules stay active 24/7 - no willpower needed)*
Let the EA manage the emtional side, so you can focus on objective execution.