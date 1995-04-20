XABCD Pattern Indicator

XABCD (Harmonic Pattern) Ratio Labeler – Simple, Visual Pattern Validation Tool

This tool was designed for traders who work with harmonic or XABCD patterns and want a fast, flexible way to manually validate them on their chart.

🔹 How It Works:

Click a button to place 5 editable labels (X, A, B, C, D) directly on your chart.

Drag them to your desired swing points.

The tool automatically draws the connecting legs (XA, AB, BC, CD, etc.) and calculates key Fibonacci ratios: AB / XA BC / AB AD / XA CD / BC

Ratios are displayed beside the lines to help you visually confirm harmonic rules and pattern symmetry.

🔹 Why It's Useful:

Speeds up manual pattern analysis

Helps avoid mistakes in calculating leg proportions

Clean, minimalist design that fits any chart style

Interactive — only appears when you need it

✅ Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4

✅ No repainting or auto-trading – 100% manual tool for discretionary traders