Klinger volume oscillator mt4

Klinger Volume Oscillator 

Short Description

A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram.

Detailed Description

The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements.

The indicator calculates volume flow based on the Typical Price (HLC3). It helps visualize whether the volume is supporting the current price direction or if the volume and price are starting to diverge.

Visibility Configuration (Important)

To achieve optimal readability, the user must adjust the Max Positif and Max Negatif parameters according to the specific asset being traded:

  • Volume values vary significantly between Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks.

  • Precise calibration of these boundaries allows the histogram to scale perfectly within the indicator window.

  • Proper configuration facilitates the observation of volume cycles and shifts in momentum.

Technical Features

  • Visual Representation: Green histogram for positive values and Red histogram for negative values.

  • Divergence Analysis: Assists in identifying situations where price action is no longer confirmed by volume flow.

  • Internal Smoothing: Utilizes a signal line (Trigger) to stabilize data and filter out isolated volume spikes.

  • Real-Time Calculation: The indicator is designed to be Non-Repainting; signals are fixed once the bar closes.

  • Versatility: Suitable for all timeframes and all financial asset classes.

Input Parameters

  • TrigLen: Smoothing period for the signal line.

  • FastX: Fast period for the volume moving average.

  • SlowX: Slow period for the volume moving average.

  • Max Positif / Max Negatif: Manual calibration settings required per asset to ensure maximum visual clarity.

Usage

This indicator serves as a supplement to traditional technical analysis. It is primarily used to confirm trend strength or to observe volume exhaustion during consolidation phases.


Prodotti consigliati
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicatori
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicatori
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicatori
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicatori
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Harvester for creating own strategies
Ivan Frolov
Indicatori
This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies. It can also sort out already existing strategies. The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems. The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell. The contents of the complex indicator: Indicators Let me know if you
Real Liquidity
Yang Liu
Indicatori
This indicator incorporates built-in volume statistics, identifying true liquidity zones based on real-time trading volume and comparing it to the volume of the last 500 candlesticks. Based on the identified results, liquidity zones are plotted on the chart, indicating potential price swings. We typically identify key liquidity zones that have not yet been breached in larger timeframes, then look for suitable entry opportunities in smaller timeframes. When the price touches a key liquidity zone
Activity Meter
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicatori
Activity Meter is designed to identify the activity of sellers or buyers, to detect the current trend, and to search for extrema, where the price may reverse and the current trend may be replaced by the opposite one. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to launch Activity Meter on M1, М5, М15. Alerts Alerts are activated when the indicator histogram crosses the dynamic level upwards for
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicatori
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
DSZ Mini Charts
Dariusz Szewczyk
Indicatori
This indicator displays a bar chart for any time period and symbol. It allows to implement "top-down" investment approach. Charts have many features including unique statistical bands, rounded numbers, pivots, the elapsed time count, information about orders, change chart by clicking, saving and loading graphic objects and many others. Key Futures Up to 9 chart per row. Unlimited number of instances. Symbol and timeframe freely adjustable for every chart. Moving Averages that have a unique meth
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Major FX Signal Panel ( AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This  Panel  is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessin
Bollinger Bands Higher Time Frame mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "HTF Bollinger Bands" per MT4. - Migliora i tuoi metodi di trading con l'indicatore professionale "HTF Bollinger Bands" per MT4. HTF significa "Higher Time Frame". - Le Bande di Bollinger sono uno dei migliori indicatori sul mercato, uno strumento perfetto per il trading. - Circa il 90% dell'andamento dei prezzi si verifica tra le due bande. - L'indicatore HTF Bollinger Bands è eccellente per i sistemi di trading multi-time frame con ingressi di Price Action o in combin
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore cerca le candele a impulso e le visualizza sul grafico. Include un filtro per le ombre. Trova anche i livelli di breakout delle Bande di Bollinger. È possibile attivare il cruscotto multivaluta nelle impostazioni. Per gli avvisi si può scegliere tra il grafico corrente o l'intero elenco. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Modelli di trading: Trend retest. Falso breakout. Altri. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Parametri di ingresso. Di base. Bars Count - i
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
FREE
Forex Volume MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Forex Volume mostra il volume di acquisto e vendita di una coppia di valute sotto forma di istogramma colorato. Il volume è composto dalle transazioni di acquisto e vendita su un asset. Nel mercato Forex: Se il volume di acquisto supera quello di vendita, il prezzo della coppia di valute tende a salire. Se il volume di vendita supera quello di acquisto, il prezzo della coppia di valute tende a scendere. Caratteristiche Evita operazioni sbagliate confermandole con i dati di volume per tick. T
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicatori
Volume Champion è un indicatore che analizza il volume del mercato e visualizza i dati sotto forma di istogramma. Non è necessario approfondire la teoria dell'analisi di mercato. Puoi semplicemente seguire le letture dell'indicatore. Le barre dell'indicatore mostrano la potenziale direzione del movimento dei prezzi in base all'analisi della struttura del volume di mercato. Questo indicatore è progettato per essere utilizzato su intervalli di tempo più elevati come H4, D1, W1. I SEGNALI NON RENDO
UPD1 Volume Cluster
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.81 (16)
Indicatori
L'algoritmo trova le zone di volatilità ridotta in base all'indicatore UPD1 Trend Direction e traccia il volume orizzontale massimo in base all'indicatore UPD1 Volume Box . Di norma, un forte movimento di tendenza si verifica quando si esce dall'accumulo. Se il prezzo ha lasciato l'accumulo, può testare il suo volume orizzontale massimo (POC). Smart Alert sono disponibili nelle impostazioni. Parametri di input. Impostazioni di base. Bars Count – numero di barre della cronologia su cui verrà e
FREE
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicatori
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Market Marker MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (8)
Indicatori
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
ATR Trailing Stop ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "ATR Trailing Stop" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Migliora i tuoi metodi di trading con un fantastico indicatore ausiliario ATR Trailing Stop per MT4. - Questo indicatore è perfetto per il Trailing Stop. - L'ATR Trailing Stop si adatta automaticamente alla volatilità del mercato. - Nessun ritardo e facile da configurare. - Questo indicatore è eccellente da combinare con ingressi di price action nella direzione del trend principale. // Ottimi robot e indicatori di trading
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicatori
Scoprite la potenza dell'analisi del volume con il nostro indicatore del profilo del volume per Metatrader! / Versione MT5 Basic Volume Profile è un indicatore progettato specificamente per i trader manuali che desiderano ottimizzare il proprio trading. L'indicatore Volume Profile è uno strumento essenziale per qualsiasi trader serio che voglia comprendere meglio il comportamento del mercato. Con la nostra soluzione innovativa è possibile visualizzare in modo chiaro e conciso la distribuzione
Just Currency Strength
Pankom Sriboonlue
5 (1)
Indicatori
Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool. It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair. Parameters Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel) Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies) Refreshtime in second Colors Strong//Weak//Neutrial Alerts setting Alert On/Off Push notification On/Off Happy Trading...
FREE
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicatori
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
Volume in Range MT4
Navdeep Singh
Indicatori
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Volume Profile Rectangle – Descrizione del Prodotto Sommario Indicatore interattivo del profilo di volume che mostra un’analisi orizzontale del volume scambiato a ciascun livello di prezzo all’interno di un’area selezionata. Crea automaticamente un rettangolo mobile e visualizza barre colorate che rappresentano la distribuzione del volume rialzista e ribassista. Cosa fa: Mostra il volume orizzontale : Visualizza la distribuzione del volume a ciascun livello di prezzo tramite barre orizzontali An
Candle Volume Strength
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicatori
Candle Volume Strength è un indicatore di analisi del volume avanzato che fornisce informazioni sulla battaglia in corso tra acquirenti e venditori. Calcola e visualizza i cambiamenti di volume in tempo reale, aiutando i trader a confermare breakout, trend, ritracciamenti e inversioni con maggiore accuratezza. Caratteristiche principali: Conferma basata sul volume:   l'indicatore monitora le variazioni del volume dei tick e avvisa quando il potere di mercato si sposta tra acquirenti e venditor
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicatori
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Horizontal tick volumes
Aleksandr Suchkov
Indicatori
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Horizontal tick volumes - an easy and convenient indicator of a horizontal market profile in a user-selected time. Produces a visual image of strong trading levels by maximum peaks past volumes and trading direction by color (sell or buy), and also allows you to detect smaller trading levels by differentiating past volumes. In the "Optimal" mode, when displayed on chart periods up to and including "M30", the data of one-minute bars are used, on H1 and H4 - five-minu
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicatori
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Apollo SR Master è un indicatore di Supporto/Resistenza con caratteristiche speciali che rendono il trading con le zone di Supporto/Resistenza più semplice e affidabile. L'indicatore calcola le zone di Supporto/Resistenza in tempo reale senza alcun ritardo, rilevando i massimi e i minimi dei prezzi locali. Quindi, per confermare la nuova area SR formata, l'indicatore mostra un segnale speciale che segnala che la zona SR può essere presa in considerazione e utilizzata come un vero e proprio segna
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicatori
Indicatore in anticipo   determina i livelli e le zone di inversione del mercato , consente di attendere che il prezzo ritorni al livello ed entrare all'inizio di un nuovo trend, e non alla sua fine. Lui mostra   livelli di inversione   dove il mercato conferma un cambio di direzione e forma un ulteriore movimento. L'indicatore funziona senza ridisegnare, è ottimizzato per qualsiasi strumento e rivela il suo massimo potenziale quando abbinato al   LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO   indicatore. Scanner st
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicatori
LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO       Aiuta a capire dove il mercato sta realmente cambiando direzione. L'indicatore mostra reali inversioni di tendenza e punti in cui i principali attori rientrano. Vedi  Linee BOS   Cambiamenti di tendenza e livelli chiave su timeframe più ampi, senza impostazioni complesse o rumore inutile. I segnali non vengono ridisegnati e rimangono sul grafico dopo la chiusura della barra. Cosa mostra l'indicatore: Cambiamenti reali       tendenza (linee BOS) Una volta che un segna
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il volume da ogni punto e calcola i livelli di esaurimento del mercato per quel volume. È composto da tre linee: Linea di esaurimento del volume rialzista Linea di esaurimento del volume ribassista Una linea che indica la tendenza del mercato. Questa linea cambia colore per riflettere se il mercato è rialzista o ribassista. Puoi analizzare il mercato da qualsiasi punto di partenza tu scelga. Una volta che una linea di esaurimento del volume è raggiunta, identifica un nuovo
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicatori
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicatori
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicatori
Smetti di indovinare. Inizia a fare trading con un vantaggio statistico. Gli indici azionari non si negoziano come il forex. Hanno sessioni definite, gap notturni e seguono pattern statistici prevedibili. Questo indicatore ti fornisce i dati di probabilità di cui hai bisogno per fare trading su indici come DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones con fiducia. Cosa lo rende diverso La maggior parte degli indicatori ti mostra cosa è successo. Questo ti mostra cosa probabilmente succederà dopo. Ogni giorno di trad
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indic
Altri dall’autore
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kst pro tools MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Vortex oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Fisher Transform MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 What you see on the chart: Thick blue line   : main TSI, follows market momentum Thick red line   ️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers) Thin blue bars   : from zero line up to the blue line Dotted gray line in the middle   : zero level, easy to spot direction changes Why it's practical every day: Scale   always fixed   (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises Zero repaint : calculated only on closed bars Works on   all timeframes   (M1 to MN1)
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 What you see on the chart: Thick blue line   : main TSI, follows market momentum Thick red line   ️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers) Thin blue bars   : from zero line up to the blue line Dotted gray line in the middle   : zero level, easy to spot direction changes Why it's practical every day: Scale   always fixed   (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises Zero repaint : calculated only on closed bars Works on   all timeframes   (M1 to MN1)
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicatori
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione