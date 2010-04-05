Experts Advisors Yudistira

Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot

Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions.

Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA, 200 EMA, MACD, and ATR to identify high-probability trend-following opportunities. The system automatically opens buy or sell positions based on crossover confirmations and momentum signals, ensuring that trades align with the dominant market direction.

Key Features:

Trend Confirmation: Uses the 50 EMA and 200 EMA crossover as the core trend filter.

Momentum Validation: Confirms entry signals with MACD histogram and signal line behavior.

Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using ATR for adaptive volatility protection.

One Trade per Direction: Ensures only one open trade in the same direction to prevent overexposure.

Trailing Stop: Locks in profit as the trend develops, using a smart trailing mechanism.

Fully Automated: Operates independently, allowing traders to maintain a hands-off approach while still participating in trending markets.

Yudistira is ideal for traders who value consistency, structure, and intelligent automation in their trading strategy. Whether you're looking to enhance your current system or deploy a reliable trend follower, Yudistira stands ready as your strategic ally in the markets.



