Experts Advisors Yudistira

Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot

Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions.

Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA, 200 EMA, MACD, and ATR to identify high-probability trend-following opportunities. The system automatically opens buy or sell positions based on crossover confirmations and momentum signals, ensuring that trades align with the dominant market direction.

Key Features:

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses the 50 EMA and 200 EMA crossover as the core trend filter.

  • Momentum Validation: Confirms entry signals with MACD histogram and signal line behavior.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using ATR for adaptive volatility protection.

  • One Trade per Direction: Ensures only one open trade in the same direction to prevent overexposure.

  • Trailing Stop: Locks in profit as the trend develops, using a smart trailing mechanism.

  • Fully Automated: Operates independently, allowing traders to maintain a hands-off approach while still participating in trending markets.

Yudistira is ideal for traders who value consistency, structure, and intelligent automation in their trading strategy. Whether you're looking to enhance your current system or deploy a reliable trend follower, Yudistira stands ready as your strategic ally in the markets.


Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
エキスパート
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
エキスパート
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Ek Trend Trading
Kaimin Wang
エキスパート
Trend Trading - Gold is an automated trading program developed in MQL4 specifically for gold trading. It generates trading signals by analyzing the patterns of the most recent three candlesticks with custom volatility levels. Each signal allows individual lot size configuration and executes trades with a fixed lot size. The program employs a single-order mode, meaning only one order can be active at a time, thereby reducing trading risk. EA can be loaded onto any timeframe. The trading signal c
Wolfe
Ertac Hassan
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from ne
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
エキスパート
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
FU Pulsar
Alla Bosa
エキスパート
Advisor FU PULSAR  - is a scalper with high accuracy of market entries. The EA is able to work with medium spreads (for testing we used a spread of 20 points on GBPUSD), it is not critical to slippage, and it is also not demanding on trading conditions. It uses Stop Loss as protection for orders, and uses virtual trailing stop as a percentage of the balance as order support. It does not open orders often but as accurately as possible. FU PULSAR does not use indicators. The algorithm contains a
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
エキスパート
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
エキスパート
OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット 期間限定オファー： 499ドルのみ（通常価格1200ドル - 近日値上げ予定） OtmScalp EA V1が選ばれる理由 安定した日次収益 - 制御された積極的なスキャルピング戦略 3つの専門バージョン - EURペア、ゴールド(XAU/USD)、ビットコイン(BTC/USD)用 完全自動取引 - 24時間5日間、手動操作不要 スマートリスク管理 - 自動ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、動的ロットサイズ 収益化メカニズム 高勝率戦略 - AIがマイクロトレンドを検出しミリ秒単位で執行 低ドローダウン - 高度なリスク管理で資金を保護 ブローカー互換性 - IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等で検証済み 簡単設定 - 2分でインストール、プログラミング不要 実績データ（バックテスト＆実稼働） EUR/USD版：月間平均15-25%（5分・15分足） ゴールド(XAU/USD)版：月
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
エキスパート
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
エキスパート
BiBoosterix は、MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された強力なトレーディングロボットで、金融市場での自動取引を目的としています。適応型資金管理アルゴリズムと高度な市場分析戦略を組み合わせており、初心者からプロのトレーダーまで幅広く対応できる理想的なツールです。 主な利点 適応型アルゴリズム ：口座残高に基づいて自動的にロットを管理します。 マルチカレンシー対応 ：複数の通貨ペアで同時に取引可能です。 効果的なリスク管理 ：ストップロス、トレーリングストップ、最大オープン注文数の制限をサポート。 最新のロジック ：価格動向分析、ストキャスティクスオシレーターのシグナル、価格チャネルの方向を活用して意思決定を行います。 柔軟性 ：ユーザーのニーズに合わせて簡単にパラメータを調整可能。 技術仕様 プラットフォーム ：MetaTrader 4 推奨初期資金 ：$500 取引ツール ： XAUUSD タイムフレーム ：M1 — H1 リスクレベル ：ユーザーがカスタマイズ可能 主なパラメータ Lots ：初期ロットサイズ（デフォルト：0.05）。 Total Orders ：同時に
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
エキスパート
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
エキスパート
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Team Trading Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Network EURUSD
Alexandr Gladkiy
3 (1)
エキスパート
Network EURUSD  - сеточный советник, настроенный для торговли валютной парой  EURUSD.  Для определения моментов для открытия сделок советник использует несколько индикаторов. Рекомендуемый период графика для торговли с настройками по-умолчанию - M15. Настройки:  Take profit  Размер тейк профита  Volume  Размер лота  Balance  Баланс для расчёта лота. Если ноль, то лот будет фиксированным   Period for indicators  Период для индикаторов.
FREE
TradeHistoryMapper EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
エキスパート
TradeHistoryMapperでトレーディングの優位性を可視化 成功しているトレーダーなら誰もが知っています。過去の取引履歴こそが、将来の利益の鍵を握っているのです。 TradeHistoryMapperは、アカウント履歴を強力なビジュアルマップに変換します。どこで勝ち、どこで負け、そしてどのように改善すべきかを正確に示します。 すべての取引をチャート上で直接確認できるなら、延々と続くアカウント履歴タブを苦労して探す必要はありません。 1. 勝ちと負けの取引を、分かりやすい色分けで瞬時に表示 2. 複数の銘柄と時間枠のパフォーマンスを分析 3. 決済済みと未決済の取引の両方を追跡し、包括的な分析を実現 4. エントリーとエグジットのパターンを一目で把握 5. 簡単な設定 – アタッチして実行するだけで、履歴が鮮明に表示 自分の取引習慣を理解しようとしている初心者でも、より詳細な分析を求める上級トレーダーでも、TradeHistoryMapperは、何が効果的で何が効果的でないかを把握し、自信を持って戦略を改善できるようサポートします。 推測はもう終わり。マッピングを始
KingofCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
エキスパート
/  /; Recommendations Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF EURJPY EURGBP GBPJPY;  The settings of the EA - ℕℝ ℕ;   ℂ      - ℕ    ℙ -   ℝ
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
Argo Gridosaur MT4
Encho Enev
エキスパート
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
エキスパート
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Trend Crusher MT4
Scott Fredeman
エキスパート
TREND CRUSHER DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED: CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend.
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
エキスパート
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
