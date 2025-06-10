Gold Impulse Scalper

🇬🇧 Description (Full)

Gold Impulse Scalper v6.4 is a highly optimized, momentum-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. Built for traders who seek precision, automation, and strict risk control in volatile markets, this EA combines proven technical filters and price action logic to find high-probability breakout entries with minimal risk.

✅ Ideal for:

  • Scalpers and day traders targeting gold (XAUUSD)

  • ECN/Raw spread brokers with low-latency execution

  • Users who prefer mechanical, emotion-free trading

  • Fast-moving market conditions (e.g. London/NY sessions)

🎯 Key Features:

  • Non-Martingale logic – no grid, no averaging, no recovery traps

  • Stochastic confirmation + breakout zone entry

  • Pending order system to reduce slippage and requotes

  • ATR-based Stop Loss with dynamic volatility filter

  • Auto Break-Even to minimize exposure

  • Trailing Stop for profit protection

  • Fully adjustable risk, entry, and exit parameters

⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M1 / M5

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread only

  • VPS: Yes, preferably < 20ms latency to broker server

  • Use only during liquid, trending hours (avoid major news events)

🟢 Advantages:

  • ✔️ High-precision entries based on confluence logic

  • ✔️ Fast trade execution with reduced slippage

  • ✔️ Minimal drawdown through volatility filtering

  • ✔️ No curve-fitting or optimization dependency

  • ✔️ Works across multiple broker environments (with correct conditions)

  • ✔️ Strict risk control through fully defined SL & TP logic

🔴 Limitations:

  • ❌ Not suitable for sideways/choppy markets

  • ❌ Will exit early during long trends (by design to protect capital)

  • ❌ Requires clean, stable internet connection and consistent VPS uptime

  • ❌ MT5 platform only (no MT4 version available)

  • ❌ May underperform in extreme high-spread or low-liquidity conditions

🔐 License & Protection:

This EA uses account-based license locking. Upon purchase, please contact the author with your trading account number to activate full access. One account per license (demo/live reactivation supported).

📞 Support:

For setup assistance, optimization queries, or advanced guidance, please reach out via MQL5 private message or join our Discord community (link in profile). Full documentation and setup guide provided upon purchase.

🏷️ Tags:

gold scalping mt5 xauusd low risk expert advisor momentum atr stoploss no martingale


