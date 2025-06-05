QuantBot Order Block MT5 EA

The QuantBot MT5 EA is a tailored Expert Advisor developed by combining a price action and the Smart Money Order Block approach. It is enhanced with conventional RSI and Bollinger Bands technical indicators to deliver more precise trading signals.

QuantBot is an Expert Advisor that does not utilize a grid or martingale strategy, and does not confine itself to any particular trading asset or timeframe; it excels by executing one precise position at a time. Trades are finalized once the target profit is reached or a predetermined loss is sustained. Furthermore, trades can be managed using trailing stops at a specified level of the breakeven point.

The backtest results based on 100% real ticks demonstrate a relatively high win rate, a high profits-to-losses ratio, small control drawdown, and short holding time.

The built-in "SMART" money management feature offers the following capabilities:

  • Ability to trade only during specific hours of the day
  • The "Smart LOTS" feature allows users to set a maximum lot size, which the system then adjusts to comply with the maximum margin of the account. For example, a trader might pre-set 0.01-lot on a $100 account, ensuring that a reasonable stop-loss on EURUSD, trades are capped at 0.01 lot. Conversely, a high-risk trader could set a 10-lot on a $10000 account, prompting the expert advisor (EA) to readjust the lot size (for instance, to 1 lot) to match the breakeven margin established by the designated stop-loss of the trading asset; as the account balance increases, the lot size will ultimately (1.5, 1.8 ...) be restricted to the pre-set limit of 10, as shown in the AMAZON example
  • Alternatively, traders have the option to risk a certain percentage of their account balance when opening trades through the EA, like here
  • The capability to set Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing parameters according to points or as a multiple of the Average True Range
  • Limit the price spread to a specific range

The default settings are optimized to the ThinkMarkets-Live EURUSD M5.

By utilizing appropriate trading asset settings (for instance, EURUSD), this Expert Advisor offers a minimal risk-to-reward ratio of even a $100 micro-account, with a leverage trading of 1:30.

If you have any issues or suggestions, please feel free to message me directly, and I will respond appropriately.

To stay updated on QuantBot development and share your thoughts and experiences, please join the group chat at: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/011ca93be8d7db01

Every success in trading!


NOTE:

By purchasing, downloading, or using this EA, you acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and outcomes. The developer or seller of this EA is not responsible for any losses, damages, or negative financial consequences resulting from its use.


Prodotti consigliati
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Market Variation Pro
Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
Indicatori
Market Variation Pro (MVP) is a unique indicator in the market, easy to use and configure, and works on any time frame and any asset . It calculates the average percentage variation of any asset over a defined period. Unlike indicators that only analyze the closing price, MVP considers the entire price range, providing a more comprehensive view of market behavior. Main functionalities Volatility measurement Quantifies average volatility in percentage terms Compares volatility across different a
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
Pepito
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Experts
Robô Pepito. Pepito é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Desenvolvido com uma estratégia que funciona exclusivamente com o ativo WIN, melhorando assim a sua performance e visando mais Ganhos e menos Perdas. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai configurado para realizar apenas uma operação ao dia, mas isso pode ser alterado nos "Parâmetros de entrada". ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de fun
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) apre una posizione quando il mercato inizia a muoversi durante la sessione di New York (volume più alto). In questo modo, il momentum viene mantenuto dal volume e possiamo raggiungere il Take Profit con alta probabilità in modo immediato. Segnale  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 Entrata basata sul momentum durante la sessione di New York L'EA rileva l'impulso nascosto attraverso gli FVG (Fair Value Gaps) su timeframe inferiori. Quando l'impulso viene rilevato poc
Swiss Guard
Kiryl Kisialiou
5 (1)
Experts
Swiss Guard - fully automated trading robot with dynamic trading algorithm. ️ Safe & Transparent All trades include hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit , while strictly following your custom risk settings. Updated & Optimized Tested on historical data from 2017 to 2024 , with optimized parameters for USDCHF , delivering reliable performance on real and demo accounts. Key Features: No Martingale, No Grid Works best on USDCHF , M15 Tested with ICMarkets and RoboForex Real-time monitoring vi
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
Violence Great Wall
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall è un robot di trading intelligente MT5. Prende in considerazione il supporto del prezzo e la posizione di pressione e fornisce previsioni graduali in futuro, posizione di apertura accurata e posizione di stop loss stabile. La principale varietà commerciale è l'oro! Per essere sul lato sicuro, si consiglia di fornire fondi superiori a 3000 dollari, e leva superiore a 1:500. L'apertura della posizione è estremamente accurata, ma a causa della complessità dei fattori di apertur
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
NakaSideBot
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
Experts
Presentiamo il NakaSideBot - Il tuo Campione Definitivo sul Mercato Laterale! Sei stanco di perdere opportunità quando il mercato cambia direzione? Conosci il NakaSideBot, il tuo campione definitivo sul mercato laterale! Questo robot all'avanguardia è progettato per prosperare in condizioni di mercato in continua evoluzione, rendendolo perfetto sia per i mercati in tendenza che per quelli laterali. Il NakaSideBot si distingue quando il mercato attraversa transizioni o si consolida, cogliendo
Trailing Uses Quadratic Regression
Vladimir Komov
Indicatori
- This is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the stop level is set at the lower boundary of the quadratic regression channel (in the case of tra
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Costruito per ottenere le massime prestazioni. Ottimizzato per i prelievi di profitto. Introduzione di una nuova opzione - test con emulazione dei ritiri dei profitti. Ultimate Hero è uno strumento di trading avanzato progettato per massimizzare i vostri profitti sul mercato forex. Questo software di trading avanzato è stato creato utilizzando la più recente tecnologia GPT-4 e dispone di un'ampia gamma di funzioni avanzate. Ultimate Hero è un bot di trading che utilizza una strategia di tradin
EA Reversion Precio
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
La estrategia de reversión del precio (o mean reversion ) se basa en la idea de que los precios de los activos financieros tienden a regresar a su promedio o valor "normal" después de desviarse significativamente. Esta desviación puede ocurrir por factores externos, emociones del mercado o movimientos inesperados. La estrategia busca aprovechar esos momentos de desviación para entrar al mercado, esperando el retorno del precio a su media. Componentes clave de una estrategia de reversión del prec
GdeAsset Blackbox
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Получите бесплатно! Моделирование для трейдеров, фондов управления капиталом и разработчиков MQL5 Получите алгоритм этого эксперта, зарегистрировавшись в Gdeasset Blackbox. Сотрудничество с GdeAsset BlackBox: учитывая очевидную потребность в обмене валютой и финансовыми активами, возникает это совместное предложение по распространению инструментов ценообразования среди участников мирового рынка для противодействия глобальной инфляционной девальвации. GdeAsset ищет партнёров для разработки инстру
FREE
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Darkray B3 EA
Daut Junior
Experts
Versão Darkray para Bolsa de Valores (Ações, Fundos Imobilirários, contratos futuros, etc.) O  Robô DarkrayB3EA  usa uma estratégia baseada no retorno a média, conjugada a detecção de zonas de exaustão de compra e de venda. Indicadores disponíveis para configurações de setups: EMA200  à Média móvel de 200 períodos (podem ser usados outros períodos com ótimos resultados também); RSI  à Verifica os níveis de sobre venda para abertura das vendas e sobre compra para abertura das compras; ADX  à Veri
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per massimizzare i profitti catturando potenti breakout. Con un tasso di successo di circa il 50% e solo pochi ingressi al mese, questo EA privilegia la qualità rispetto alla quantità. Aspetta pazientemente le migliori opportunità e accumula vittorie significative in modo costante. Scopri quanto profitto puoi aspettarti con questo EA consultando i risultati dei backtest nelle schermate. Inoltre, prova gratuitamente la versione demo pe
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Goat JP
Keisuke Saito
Experts
This is a trend-following automated trading system utilizing Kagi charts . By visually capturing price direction and executing trades based on clear trend reversal signals, it eliminates market noise and enables more stable trading. The image shows the results of a five-year backtest from 2020 to 2025. Although some drawdowns can be seen, the outcome was a profit of $106,341. For details about the parameter settings, please search for  @G7671620449468G  on twitter,X and send me a DM! Features ・
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicatori
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Simple Sensitive Moving Average
Victor Panos Belmar
Experts
The key to success is always a good optimisation. The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success. The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then filters them through a series of Moving Averages to decide whether it should enter or not. It is a simple but powerful system. The variables are the following: Lot: Defines the lot size. TakeProfit : Defines the take profit in pips. Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pi
FREE
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
Quant Kelly Trader
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
L’ EA Quant Kelly Trader combina segnali di struttura di mercato precisi con una gestione del rischio Kelly basata su fondamenta matematiche. È stato sviluppato specificamente per l’ S&P500 (US500) su M15 e unisce crescita rapida del capitale con rischio controllato – un approccio ispirato ai più grandi quants e investitori del mondo. Con un chiaro focus sulle fasi di accumulazione e una formula Kelly adattata , l’EA offre uno strumento professionale ai trader che desiderano sfruttare il pot
LL High Frequency HFT EA
Leopoldo Licari
4 (4)
Experts
LL High Frequency HFT EA is a High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor that uses a very fast and high-performance proprietary execution code capable of executing high-frequency and low-latency opening tasks. It also integrates within its code an instant closing system for all orders , unlike systems that close orders in a loop, losing precious milliseconds that are essential in HFT systems.  Please read the guide carefully before you start using EA, so you can know all the features and my suggesti
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
AlfaBot Order Block MT5 EA
Too Chee Ng
Experts
AlfaBot MT5 EA is a tailored Expert Advisor that blends Price Action with the Smart Money Order Block breakout strategy for high-precision trading. At its core, AlfaBot identifies key institutional order blocks and waits for breakout confirmations. This core strategy is enhanced by the integration of technical filters, including: MFI (Money Flow Index) – to assess volume-weighted buying and selling pressure ROC (Rate of Change) – to capture momentum shifts Wick-based Price Action – to confirm re
Filtro:
Pros Trading
19
Pros Trading 2025.06.09 20:17 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione