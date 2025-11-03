TrendCore Adaptives FX5

🧠 TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading

TrendCore Adaptive FX is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions.

Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to automate your trading with precision and control.

🔧 Core Features and Trading Logic

✅ Flexible Trade Volume Management

FixedLotSize – Allows fixed-lot trading for stable exposure control.

EnableRiskCalc + RiskPercent – Enables dynamic lot calculation based on account balance and risk percentage (default: 25%). This feature ensures scalable trade sizing across different deposit levels.

📈 Advanced Entry Logic

Utilizes SignalBars , EntryAngle , EntryDeviation , and Corridor parameters for precise market entry decisions.

ExternalCorrection – Refines entry signals with external adjustments to enhance accuracy.

These filters ensure that the robot enters only strong and confirmed price movements, filtering out noise and false signals.

🔁 Order Series Management

MaxOrderSeries – Defines the maximum number of trades in a sequence (default: 10) to limit risk exposure.

TakeProfitPoints / StopLossPoints – Strict TP and SL configurations (default: 1200 and 1000 points) offer defined risk-reward structures.

TrailingStartPoints / TrailingStopPoints – Smart trailing stop system activates after a threshold is reached, locking in profits dynamically.

⚙️ Technical Parameters

MagicID – Unique identifier for multi-chart use.

OrderComment – Custom comment field for order tracking.

MaxRequotes – Limits the number of requotes for execution consistency.

IsEcnAccount – Optimized for both ECN and standard accounts.

OrderFillingType – Selectable filling mode as per broker requirements.

💼 Recommended Settings & Trading Conditions

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $10,000

Supported Symbols: Most major and minor currency pairs (best results on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Timeframes: M15 to H1

Account Types: ECN or low-spread standard accounts

Broker Requirements: Fast execution, low slippage, and support for market orders

🌟 Why Choose TrendCore Adaptive FX?

Fully autonomous trading with minimal intervention

High-accuracy entry signals based on robust market logic

Adaptive position sizing for optimal risk-to-reward balance

Protective measures with built-in SL, TP, and trailing stop

Works with most brokers and symbol sets

Backtested and forward-tested with real-world market conditions

🔒 Safety Comes First

TrendCore Adaptive FX follows strict money management rules and does not rely on dangerous strategies like uncontrolled martingale, grid averaging, or scalping without limits. Every trade is calculated, protected, and risk-checked before execution.

📈 Verified Testing Results

Backtested with real tick data and variable spreads

Shows stable performance on trending and volatile market conditions

Suitable for long-term portfolio growth and conservative scaling

⚙️ How to Start in Just 5 Minutes

Attach the EA to your preferred chart (e.g., EURUSD H1) Configure your MagicID and optional trade comment Set your risk or fixed lot preference Enable trading and let the algorithm do the work

🔁 Updates and Support

We constantly improve the EA based on market evolution and trader feedback. All updates are free of charge and available directly via your MQL5 profile after purchase.

