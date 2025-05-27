PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance

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Introducing PropCoon – A Swing Trading EA Built for Prop Firm Challenges
PropCoon is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to pass proprietary trading firm challenges or manage funded accounts with strict risk controls. It follows a swing trading approach, entering only high-probability setups with full technical validation and capital protection.
Why Choose PropCoon?Unlike high-risk grid or scalping bots, PropCoon is built for consistency and compliance. It focuses on selective, high-quality trades using multiple confirmation layers, while respecting the drawdown and exposure limits typically enforced by prop firms.
Key BenefitsSwing Trading Logic: Captures structured market reversals and momentum shifts using multi-indicator confirmation.
Prop Firm Compliant: Adheres to risk rules with built-in protections on drawdown, trade count, and slippage. No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage: Clean, rule-based execution without risky trade stacking.
Recommended PairsEURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
Best Timeframe M15 (15-minute chart)