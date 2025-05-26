LimitGridEA Pro TestMode

💠 LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex 💠

Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos

  • 📊 RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals

  • 🎯 Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit

  • 📏 Average Price TP (optional) – Flexible profit-taking method based on weighted average

  • 💰 Equity Target System – Closes all positions when equity reaches your desired level

  • 🧽 Automatic Pending Order Cleanup – Removes outdated orders when market direction changes

  • 📈 On-Chart Visuals – TP Lines and Dashboard for real-time insights

  • 🛡 Safe & Clean Code – No DLL, no hidden logic, no external data sent

🧪 DEMO Version Info:

  • ✔ For Demo Accounts Only

  • 🛠 Fully functional to test all major features

  • 🔧 Customizable settings, risk parameters, and dashboard tools

  • Ideal for evaluating before purchasing the full version

👤 Who Is It For?

  • Beginners looking for a structured, hands-free trading system

  • Advanced traders seeking a safe, logical grid strategy with visual clarity

  • Anyone who wants equity-based profit locking without complex coding

📞 Contact & Support

Feel free to reach out for setup help or questions – I’m happy to support you!

🔓 Try it now and experience the power of a clean, smart grid EA.

Start with the DEMO version, see how it works in your strategy, and get ready to take control of your trades.


