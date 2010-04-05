Tropic Pro

Tropic Pro is a reliable and versatile bot designed to offer you a reasonable return with measured risk-taking. Its two technical indicators (Bollinger and RSI) allow it to open optimal positions based on volume and trend, while also incorporating a grid recovery strategy with martingale in option. The settings also include stop loss and grid position distance. Very easy to use, Tropic Pro's entries are precise and cautious.

It is FIFO-compliant (for the US brokers).

Please note that it is recommended to stop the EA before red news.

It comes with several settings for different pairs (AUDCAD, NZDCAD and AUDNZD) but works on all forex pairs. Minimum capital recommended: 500$/pair.

The setup guide is available hereYou will find the URL to use for the API keysets and other tools we recommend (news filter and DD indicator).

Need a good VPS? Check ours here!

You may also join my Telegram group.


