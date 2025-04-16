AutoSLTP for Pending and Market order

5

Introducing the Ultimate MT5 Auto SL/TP Assistant EA – Your Trading, Simplified

Tired of manually setting Stop Loss and Take Profit every time you place a trade? Our MT5 Expert Advisor is designed to automatically apply predefined SL and TP levels to any order you place – whether it's a market order, pending order, or a trade modified manually. Fast, accurate, and fully automated, this EA ensures consistent risk management without interrupting your trading flow. Just set your preferred SL/TP once, and let the EA handle the rest – no missed levels, no manual errors, no delays. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who values precision and speed. Auto SLTP Auto SL TP


Avis 3
patrickdrew
2560
patrickdrew 2025.08.14 08:41 
 

EXCELLENT!

ptrsflw
14
ptrsflw 2025.05.13 13:10 
 

simple, clean, functional. author is responsive and helpful

Timeout Multi Frame
Luu Tuan Trung
Utilitaires
Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Countdown EA for MT5 This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays the remaining time of multiple timeframes simultaneously on a single chart. Whether you're trading on M1, M5, H1, or D1, this tool lets you see exactly how much time is left before each candle closes — all in one place. No more switching charts or guessing when the next bar will print. Simple, visual, and efficient. ................  Auto SLTP   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136649?sour
FREE
