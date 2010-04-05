MA Titan Ea
- Experts
- Francois Herve Paul Fenech
- Versione: 3.2
- Aggiornato: 5 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
MA TITAN EA – Automated Trading Robot for MetaTrader 4
NEW VERSION IS LIVE !
MA TITAN EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 4 based on a strict SMA strategy and risk management parameters on the daily timeframe (D1).
Designed by finance professional with over 10 years of experience in brokerage house, this robot combines institutional rigor with ease of use.
✅ Key Benefits
-
❌ No martingale or grid strategies
-
🔧 No complex optimization required
-
🔄 Compatible with all MT4 brokers
-
📊 Ideal for US indices and major currency pairs and trending markets
-
🚀 Main Highlights
-
⏱️ Simple and effective strategy based on proven technical signals
-
⚖️ Tight control over risk and position sizing
-
🛡️ Automatic trade closure to limit losses
-
🧠 Optimized for calm and trending daily markets
-
🕒 Trades only during controlled trading hours
-
🧾 Developed by a market expert with institutional background
📌 User Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|FastMAPeriod
|Period of the fast moving average
|50
|SlowMAPeriod
|Period of the slow moving average
|100
|RiskPercent
|Risk per trade (% of equity)
|1.0%
|MaxTradesPerDay
|Maximum number of trades per day
|12
|MaxLotSize
|Maximum allowed lot size
|0.03
|ProfitTicks
|Auto-close trade if profit > ticks
|12,000
|LossTicks
|Auto-close trade if loss > ticks
|1,500
|StartHour / EndHour
|Trading hours (UTC)
|07:00 - 20:00
📈 Recommendations
-
Works on all symbols with good daily volatility
-
Optimized for D1 timeframe
-
Best used on ECN accounts or brokers with low spreads
-
Perfect for traders looking for low-risk automated strategies
📞 Support
Have a question? Leave a comment or contact me directly via private message on MQL5.