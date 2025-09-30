Four Bilion v7
Professional, disciplined automation for traders who want speed, control, and clarity.
4BILION V7 AI is a professional‑grade Expert Advisor designed to trade fast timeframes with discipline and robust risk controls. It combines the profit‑seeking efficiency of scalping and grid/martingale logic with multi‑layered filters, capital protection, and a clean, informative UI—so you keep the edge while keeping risk in check.
How it works (high‑level)
-
Signal generation — Choose one of three built‑in strategies. The EA scans price action and market context to find high‑probability entries on lower timeframes (optimized for M1).
-
Smart grid management — If price moves against the initial position, the EA adds orders at controlled intervals using a configurable lot multiplier to pull the break‑even closer.
-
Cycle exit — When combined floating profit reaches your target, the EA closes the whole basket and stands by for the next opportunity.
Designed for speed and precision on M1, yet flexible enough to adapt across instruments when configured thoughtfully.
What makes V7 different
1) Triple‑Threat Strategy Engine
-
Buy & Sell Rotating — Intelligent alternating cycles that can hedge and exploit two‑sided momentum.
-
Candlestick Charts — Classic pattern + momentum logic for clean technical entries.
-
Balance Hedging — Emphasis on offsetting exposure to dampen equity swings.
2) Money Management & Capital Protection
-
Auto lot sizing ( SetAutoLot ) — Lots scale from balance to keep risk proportional.
-
Daily profit target ( TargetPlus ) — Hit the daily dollar goal and the EA stops trading for the day.
-
Daily drawdown guard ( TargetMinus ) — Hard stop for the day: if reached, the EA closes all positions and halts to protect capital.
3) High‑quality signal filters
-
EMA trend filter — Triple‑EMA (Fast/Medium/Low) alignment keeps trading with the dominant trend.
-
Average bar volatility — Avoids flat markets by requiring minimum recent range.
-
Max spread — Blocks entries during unfavorable liquidity (e.g., rollovers, news spikes).
4) Integrated News Filter
-
Pre/Post news pauses ( BeforeNewsTime ) around scheduled events.
-
Filter by currency/symbol (current, all, or custom list) and by impact level (High / Medium / Low).
5) Time & Session Control
-
Define trading hours ( StartHour , EndHour ) and days to match your plan.
6) Modern "Aurora Grid" Dashboard
At‑a‑glance panel on chart:
-
Current drawdown %
-
Open P/L per symbol
-
Daily / Weekly closed P/L
-
Balance & Equity and more
Recommended use
-
Timeframe: M1 (designed for scalping). You can forward‑test other TFs.
-
Symbols: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to major FX, indices, and commodities with proper settings.
-
Account: ECN with low spread/commission.
-
Hosting: Reliable VPS for 24/7 connection and minimal latency.
Always start on demo or small risk to validate settings with your broker’s conditions.
Quick‑reference inputs (most used)
|Group
|Parameter
|Purpose
|Entries
|Strategy
|Select Buy & Sell Rotating / Candlestick Charts / Balance Hedging
|Grid
|Distance, PipSteps
|Spacing between orders, step logic
|Grid
|LotExponent
|Lot multiplier for subsequent orders
|Exit
|MinProfit
|Basket TP in money or points (depending on build)
|Money
|SetAutoLot
|Auto‑calculate initial lot from balance
|Daily Controls
|TargetPlus
|Stop trading after hitting daily profit target
|Daily Controls
|TargetMinus
|Close all & stop if daily loss limit is reached
|Filters
|EMAFast / EMAMedium / EMALow
|Trend filter periods
|Filters
|MaxSpread
|Block entries above this spread
|Filters
|AvgBarFilter
|Minimum average bar size / recent volatility check
|News
|BeforeNewsTime
|Pause window before/after news
|News
|ImpactLevel, NewsSymbols
|Choose impact levels and symbols to watch
|Sessions
|StartHour / EndHour, EnableMon…Sun
|Hour/day schedule control
Parameter names can vary slightly by build; consult the Inputs panel tooltips.
Setup in minutes
-
Attach EA to a clean M1 chart of your chosen symbol.
-
Enable Algo Trading in the terminal and in the chart.
-
If using the News Filter, allow WebRequest to the news source(s) in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors (add permitted URLs if required by your build).
-
Set inputs (risk, grid spacing, daily limits) and click OK.
-
Monitor the Aurora Grid panel and your Journal for confirmations.
Best‑practice tips
-
Match grid spacing and lot scaling to symbol volatility (e.g., wider spacing on XAUUSD).
-
Keep daily targets/limits realistic; consistency beats overexposure.
-
Avoid enabling entries during major high‑impact news unless fully stress‑tested.
-
Re‑optimize for broker specifics (spread, execution, contract size).
Who is it for?
-
Traders who want hands‑off execution with hands‑on risk limits.
-
Power users who appreciate fine‑tuning and clear telemetry on‑chart.
-
Anyone moving from manual scalping to structured, rules‑based automation.
Important notes & risk warning
-
This EA uses grid/martingale elements. While controls are provided, drawdowns can be significant if misconfigured or during extreme moves.
-
No strategy guarantees profit. Markets involve risk; only trade money you can afford to lose.
-
Nothing here is financial advice. Test on demo, then scale cautiously.
Support & updates
-
Free updates for the product lifetime on MQL5.
-
Use the Comments tab for questions, and share broker conditions if seeking setup guidance.
