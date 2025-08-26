Candle Countdown Timer Custom mt5

This indicator is about candle countdown timer

  1. You can change timer color
  2. 3 colors can be set for different time range
  3. You can set font size, you can set font name
  4. If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality.

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$



