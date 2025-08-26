Candle Countdown Timer Custom mt5
- Indicatori
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Versione: 1.0
This indicator is about candle countdown timer
- You can change timer color
- 3 colors can be set for different time range
- You can set font size, you can set font name
- If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality.
Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.
- Rahul
My other indicators you may like[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$