Super trend alert filter
- Indicatori
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This product works by detecting trend opportunities. So as shown in the screenshot when
The indicator shows an upward arrow it shows the market is on an uptrend and when the indicator
Shows a downward arrow it shows the market is on a downward direction. What makes this indicator
Special is that it has additional signals just below the arrow signals. It is up to the trader to be
Creative and combine these signals with the arrow signal to get accurate forecasts.