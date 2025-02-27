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https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/132193?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description







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Introducing FluctuationUS30, the latest innovation in my automated trading that combines precision, security and smart market analysis to maximize your profits. Built for traders who strive for excellence, this EA integrates powerful features designed to help you trade smarter and more efficiently.





Advantages of FluctuationUS30:

Advanced Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically adjust stop loss levels as the market moves to protect your gains.





Smart Position Tracking: Accurately count, monitor and manage active buy positions.





Loss Control Mechanism: Immediately close losing trades that exceed your defined risk limit.





Equity Protection: Implements maximum drawdown rules to automatically stop trading during market downturns.





Smart Buy Opening: Opens buy orders when market conditions match your FluctuationUS30 position, maximizing profit opportunities.





Backup Trailing System: Adjusts trailing stops on inactive positions to ensure continuous risk management.













Why choose FluctuationUS30?





Seamless Integration: Works perfectly with FluctuationUS30 for powerful trend strategies.





Proven Risk Management: Comprehensive tools to limit losses and protect your capital.





Efficient Execution: Lightning-fast order processing to seize every market opportunity.





Customizable: Fully adjustable parameters to suit your unique trading style.















