CrossPulse EA MT4 – A Versatile Strategy Framework for Traders

CrossPulse EA is a fully coded trading framework designed for traders who want a solid foundation to build upon. It is not optimized by default, allowing you to fine-tune its parameters according to your unique trading style and risk preferences. Whether you're a beginner looking to explore algorithmic trading or an experienced trader searching for an adaptable system, CrossPulse EA offers flexibility and control.

Trading Logic: This EA operates based on a MACD crossover strategy, with optional RSI filtering for enhanced trade selection. It identifies potential buy and sell opportunities when:

The MACD line crosses above the signal line (Buy Signal)

The MACD line crosses below the signal line (Sell Signal)

Additionally, traders can enable the RSI filter to refine entries:

Avoid buying when RSI is overbought (above 70)

Avoid selling when RSI is oversold (below 30)

It includes a Bars Delay feature, ensuring trades are spaced apart to reduce market noise and avoid unnecessary signals.

Key Features:

Customizable Trading Parameters – Adjust lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade delay settings

Built-in Risk Control – Ensures proper lot validation and margin checks before execution

MACD & RSI Integration – Combines trend-following and momentum-based filters

Retry Mechanism – Retries failed orders due to trade context busy errors

Automatic Market Condition Check – Ensures broker conditions are met before trading

Important Notes: This EA is provided as a base strategy, giving you full control to optimize it for your specific market conditions and preferences. It does not come with preset configurations, making it ideal for traders who prefer customization.

Pricing: CrossPulse EA is available for $130, offering a structured trading system at an accessible price point. Given its adaptability and robust coding, it serves as an excellent starting point for traders looking to refine and enhance their strategies.

Explore More: Visit my profile to discover other expert advisors and trading tools designed to support your journey in automated trading!



