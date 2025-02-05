Golden Velocity EA

Golden Velocity EA

Overview: Golden Velocity EA is a trading robot designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold/USD) with unparalleled precision and sophistication. This expert advisor combines cutting-edge technical analysis with a focus on wealth-building strategies, bringing a blend of innovation and success to your trading.

Key Features:

  1. Optimized for 1-Hour Chart: Default settings are specifically tailored for the 1-hour XAU/USD
  2. Dynamic Versatility: While optimized for Gold/USD, the EA can be tested and customized for other trading instruments and timeframes, providing a versatile tool for diverse trading needs.
  3. Strategic Precision: Designed to trade with a focus on quality over quantity, Golden Velocity EA typically executes 1 to 2 trades per month, targeting high-probability setups.
  4. Risk Management: Recommends a lot size of 0.05 per $1000 balance, ensuring responsible and adaptable trading for accounts of all sizes.
  5. Technical Superiority: Utilizes a combination of Williams' Percent Range, Alligator, Stochastic Signal, and Awesome Oscillator to identify optimal trade opportunities and execute them with precision.

Important Disclaimer: This EA is a tool to assist in automated trading and does not constitute financial advice or investment recommendations. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are encouraged to backtest the EA and use it in demo environments before live trading. Always trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.


