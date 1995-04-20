RSI bands indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades

based on market conditions. It consists of the below buffers;

Yellow buffer

Blue buffer

White buffer

When the yellow buffer is above blue buffer the market is trending up good place

to open buy order. When the blue buffer is above yellow buffer the market is

trending downwards good time to place sell order. Also another alternative scenario

is when yellow buffer is above upper white band buffer indicates strong uptrend.

When blue buffer is below lowest band buffer indicates strong downtrend.



