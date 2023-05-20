Meta Treand
- Indicatori
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Forex Meta Trend indicator - using the built-in algorithm allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The indicator projects one of the main market wisdoms and says - "The trend is my friend". Using this indicator, you can develop a trading system in the financial markets. Since the indicator is designed specifically to create a system for searching for a market trend. This indicator does not lag and shows the trend in real time! Can be used along with oscillators as filters. Flexible indicator settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.