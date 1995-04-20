Rsi bands indicator
- Indicateurs
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RSI bands indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades
based on market conditions. It consists of the below buffers;
Yellow buffer
Blue buffer
White buffer
When the yellow buffer is above blue buffer the market is trending up good place
to open buy order. When the blue buffer is above yellow buffer the market is
trending downwards good time to place sell order. Also another alternative scenario
is when yellow buffer is above upper white band buffer indicates strong uptrend.
When blue buffer is below lowest band buffer indicates strong downtrend.