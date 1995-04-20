Range bound indicator
- Indicatori
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market.
It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing
buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels
to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals
That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where
your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.