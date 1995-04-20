Trend master 1
- Indicatori
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This product enables you to trade in opportunities that are detected by the indicator. Using advanced
Calculations and formulae this product enables you to profit from trend opportunities. Trend master has
Channels that show areas the trend is strong and you are likely to profit. Once this zone
Is breached the price is on in uncertain territory and there is no guarantee the trend will continue
This means there might be reversal and it is advisable to exit a trade here.