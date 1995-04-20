MT4CandleTime

MT4CandleTime index introduction

MT4CandleTime is an indicator for the MT4 platform, which can display the remaining time of the current K line in the form of an intuitive digital countdown, which is convenient for traders to grasp the trading rhythm.

Precise time control: The MT4CandleTime indicator provides traders with extremely accurate K-line remaining time data, enabling them to fine manage the time rhythm in the trading process, avoiding the hasty or delayed trading decisions caused by time factors, thus significantly improving the accuracy and planning of trading decisions.

During installation, download the.ex4 format file and put it in the "MQL4/Indicators" folder of MT4. After restart, add it in the "Insert - Indicators" folder. Generally, there is no need for complex Settings. You can also right-click an indicator and select Properties to adjust the display position and font.

It can play a role in intra-day trading, band trading, major event trading and other scenarios, helping traders make better decisions, accurately grasp the timing of entry and exit, improve trading efficiency and success rate, and is suitable for different trading styles.

When using, we should pay attention to formulating strategies in combination with the selected time frame, while considering the impact of market liquidity changes on transactions, to avoid blind operation.
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
