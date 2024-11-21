ADX Dashboard pro MT4

This is the ADX Dashboard MT5.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.

The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI-

The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-.

The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI-

The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI-

The value of ADX value will be displayed in each cell.


