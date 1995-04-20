Ichimoku Dashboard MT4

This is the MT4 Ichimoku Dashboard.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.

The buy/sell signal can be set by cross of multiple lines: ex: tenkan-sen line, kijun-sen line, the cloud or you can select the price to cross or above/below the kumo cloud...

Please discovery in the input setting, You can find the rule that you are using with the Ichimoku indicator.



