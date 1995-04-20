Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow

Features:

1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels
2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross
3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars
4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume
5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF
6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check


    Detailed blog post explained:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457


    Levels with Buffers available here:

    Golden MA Levels Indicator:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515

    Note: Arrows/Scanner don't need this indicator on chart to work. They will use it internally. Get this only if you need to see Levels on your chart. Or if you need to use Buffer values for your own Indicator/EA etc.


    Best Trades:

    Better to trade with at least M15+. Best timframes will be M30 and H1.

    Default settings are for H1. For lower timeframes, you can change the Start Pips to lower. Based on line distances you need.

    And trade pairs like Forex core-7 or 14 which will have good swings. During good volatility market times when their corresponding market is open.

     

    Be Careful:

    Suppose breakout bar has already crossed too far, and has reached beyond Buy/Sell stop levels, then avoid signal.

    Price in a lot of cases might continue with the trend. But that won't always happen. So be careful

    Keep close stop losses. So that even when trade doesn't go your way, the loss would not be much. And TP can be 1.5 to 2 times SL.

    Suppose, you are using daily, then the vertical grey lines will show Day. If you are using Weekly HTF, then grey line will show end of week etc.

     

    Don't Trade:

    Avoid low volatility markets, or whipsawing, uneven or choppy markets. Or during news events when price can rise and fall crossing many levels in a single bar. This strategy is best for swing markets. So will not give good trades when market is in a low volatility tight range.

     

    Settings:

    -Candle Settings:

    Prefix: Used to draw debug messages on chart

    -Max Past Bars: Max number of bars to scan for signals

    -Shift: Starting bar

    -Refresh After Ticks: Refresh after these given number of ticks

    -Wait Bars After Signal: Once a signal happens, wait at least these number of bars before new signal. This is to prevent multiple same direction signals in case price crosses levels multiple times

     

    GMA Settings:

    - Chart Period String: You can specify higher timeframe for each current timeframe. It will use the Open/Close/High/Low from that higher TF.

    Suppose you have H1=W1 then for H1 timeframe, it will use the previous bar from weekly.

    - Start Pips: Used for calculations of levels.

    Look here for detailed calculations explained:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758392

    - Check Mid Line Before Cross: Main signal is when price crosses the Buy/Sell Start lines. But signal is even stronger when price is coming all the way from mid line in a strong way. Within a given number of bars. Usually 5-10 bars. And then crosses the start levels. Because if price ranges too much after Mid level and before crossing start levels, then trend isn't strong enough. For same reason it's good to check for medium/strong volume bars for candle crossing the start levels. (Next few volume settings)

     

    For quick scalping, you can keep the below trend checks off, as these will limit signals. You can just manually look for overall HTF trend by going to higher charts. And trade signals if trend looks good.


    NRTR Current and Higher TF:

    It's good to trade signals in overall trend direction of higher timeframe trend. You can use NRTR for that.

    Starting from current TF, you can set how many TFs to check NRTR for. And all should be aligned for a valid signal.

    MA Stack:

    Same way, using MAs Stacked will show current TF's overall trend. Higher MAs will mean longer term trend. Lower MAs will mean more recent trend. Use the Abiroid MA Stack to see what MAs look like on chart:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69539

    For BUY Signal, fastest MA should be higher and medium MA in middle and slowest MA stacked at bottom. And vice-versa for SELL.


    Debug:

    Use debug settings when you need to see why a signal is ignored on a particular bar.

    Messages:

    NO-MID: The mid level wasn't crossed in x number of previous bars

    NO-VOL: Crossing bar is not a high volume bar

    NO-NRTR-TF: NRTR is not aligned for given timeframe

    NO-MASTACK: MAs are not stacked - trend not good 


    You can even set a particular bar number for which you can get debug logs in detail in your Experts tab.

    E.g: Here we have 132 bar. So it shows that it first looks for BUY and doesn't find any Buy start level cross. Then it looks for SELL and finds a level cross. And good volume and MAs Stacked. So it gives a Bearish signal. Not setting a bar number will just show why a bar was skipped.

     

    Troubleshooting:

    If you have a new MT4 installation and all pairs don't have bars loaded yet, you might get error:

    Error: Skipping pair NZDJPY_H4: Only found Bars: 254 but MaxPastBars is: 500

    You can go to History Center and make sure that bars are properly downloaded.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Renko Chart with Moving Average
    Aleksey Usachev
    Indicatori
    Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
    FREE
    Renko bars builder
    Navdeep Singh
    4.2 (5)
    Indicatori
    The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
    FREE
    MASi Three Screens
    Aleksey Terentev
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
    FREE
    SMA Indicator
    Nitu Brijesh Yadav
    Indicatori
    Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
    FREE
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Candle GAP
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3 (1)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore   Candle GAP   è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che utilizzano   le strategie di Gap Trading   in quanto identifica automaticamente i gap delle candele per ogni giorno della settimana. Un gap si riferisce a una differenza di livello di prezzo tra la chiusura e l'apertura di due giorni consecutivi. Questo indicatore riconosce quattro tipi di modelli di gap: comune, fuga, continuazione ed esaurimento. Incorporando questo indicatore in qualsiasi grafico, i trader possono convali
    FREE
    Market Profile 3
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    3 (2)
    Indicatori
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
    FREE
    Super Auto Fibonacci
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicatori
    Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
    FREE
    Forex Market Profile and Vwap
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.83 (6)
    Indicatori
    Profilo del mercato Forex (FMP in breve) Cosa non è: FMP non è il classico display TPO con codice alfabetico, non mostra il calcolo generale del profilo dati del grafico e non segmenta il grafico in periodi e non li calcola. Cosa fa : Soprattutto, l'indicatore FMP elaborerà i dati che risiedono tra il bordo sinistro dello spettro definito dall'utente e il bordo destro dello spettro definito dall'utente. L'utente può definire lo spettro semplicemente tirando ciascuna estremità dell'indicatore
    FREE
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Indicatori
    Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.33 (3)
    Indicatori
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    Indicatori
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Volume Compair
    Thiago Pereira Pinho
    Indicatori
    Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Indicatori
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    Follow The Line
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    3.94 (16)
    Indicatori
    FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
    FREE
    Traditional MACD MT4
    Daniel Lewis
    4.58 (55)
    Indicatori
    MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
    FREE
    Kombajn Signal
    Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
    Indicatori
    The indicator still has a few bugs but is ready for testing. This is my first indicator that determines entry and exit points. The entry point is based on breaking the peaks determined by a channel indicating highs and lows (invisible channels). TP1 is a probable target at which most positions can be closed. The channel determining the opening and closing of positions is based on different assumptions. The red stop loss line is determined based on lows and highs. The stop loss can be adjusted a
    FREE
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    Indicatori
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
    FREE
    Dual Timeframe RSI
    Davit Beridze
    Indicatori
    Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
    FREE
    Triple RSI
    Pablo Leonardo Spata
    1 (1)
    Indicatori
    LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicatori
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    EZ Binary USJP Pair
    Tuan Anh Dao
    Indicatori
    The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
    FREE
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
    JETINVEST
    4.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
    FREE
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
    FREE
    FVGs MT4
    Andrii Hurin
    5 (5)
    Indicatori
    A simple indicator that automatically highlights all FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) formed on the chart, as well as FVGs on history. It is possible to select colors for FVGs of different directions (long or short), select the time interval, select the color of middle point and you can also choose whether to delete filled FVGs or leave them on the chart (the option is beneficial for backtesting). The indicator can be very useful for those, who trade according to the concept of smart money, ICT, or simply
    FREE
    Railway Tracks Pattern
    Yury Emeliyanov
    Indicatori
    Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
    FREE
    Wave Reversal Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    4 (2)
    Indicatori
    Wave Reversal Indicator - determina la direzione e le inversioni di prezzo attorno alla linea di equilibrio. L'indicatore mostra i movimenti delle onde e i picchi di tendenza. Dà consigli su dove seguire il trader, aiuta a seguire la strategia di trading. È un'aggiunta a una strategia intraday o a medio termine. Quasi tutti i parametri vengono selezionati per ciascun intervallo di tempo e cambiano automaticamente; l'unico parametro per la regolazione manuale è la lunghezza d'onda. Tempi ottimal
    FREE
    Adjustable Fractal MT4
    Dmitry Timin
    4.76 (25)
    Indicatori
    Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
    FREE
    Head and Shoulders Pattern
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Indicatori
    Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicatori
    SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
    RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicatori
    PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
    Gold AMS
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicatori
    Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicatori
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
    Altri dall’autore
    Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    4.5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
    Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    4.75 (16)
    Indicatori
    Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
    Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
    Abir Pathak
    4.9 (21)
    Indicatori
    A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
    FREE
    TDI Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    5 (9)
    Indicatori
    TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
    Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    5 (8)
    Indicatori
    3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
    TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
    Abir Pathak
    4.85 (13)
    Indicatori
    This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
    FREE
    Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
    Abir Pathak
    4.8 (10)
    Indicatori
    How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
    FREE
    Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
    Abir Pathak
    5 (9)
    Indicatori
    This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
    FREE
    Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
    Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
    Abir Pathak
    4 (1)
    Indicatori
    Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
    FREE
    Abiroid Slope MA
    Abir Pathak
    4.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
    FREE
    EMA Multi meter
    Abir Pathak
    4.92 (12)
    Indicatori
    How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
    FREE
    Abiroid MA Stack
    Abir Pathak
    4.5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
    FREE
    Abiroid Slopes Histogram
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
    FREE
    Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
    Abir Pathak
    4.33 (3)
    Indicatori
    Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
    Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    5 (6)
    Indicatori
    This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
    Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
    Abir Pathak
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
    Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
    Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
    Abir Pathak
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
    Abiroid COG Slope
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
    Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
    Abiroid Darvas Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
    Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
    Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
    Abir Pathak
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
    Abiroid Donchian Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
    Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
    Abir Pathak
    5 (5)
    Indicatori
    Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
    Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
    Abiroid Customizer Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    About: Get Free Scanner and example Strategies And understand detailed description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759237 And also get example wrappers from above post. You can make your own wrappers if your indicators have complex conditions or for In-Built MT4 indicators. Features: - Specify your own Custom Indicator - Specify Buffer values and create Variables - Use those Variables to create your own Buy/Sell Conditions - Get Arrows Up/Down Signals - See Arrows Signals in Scanners
    Abiroid Pivots Scanner
    Abir Pathak
    Indicatori
    This is a multi-timeframe multi-currency Fibo (Fibonacci levels) and Pivots scanner which also shows Missed Pivot count and Fibo Golden Ratio Zones. Features Select separate Pivot Timeframes for each Dashboard Timeframe Check when price is near a Pivot point Check for Price Crossing Pivot Point Use Mid Pivots (Optional) Show Missed Pivots (Optional) Show High Volume Bar Use Fibo (Optional) Use Fibo Golden Ratio (Optional) Set your preferred Timeframe for Fibo or Pivots Detailed blog post: https:
    Abiroid EMA Bounce Arrow
    Abir Pathak
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    This strategy is best used for Scalping and Binary Options. Strategy: There are 3 EMAs: Faster, Medium and Slower. When Price is Trending, wait for Price to bounce an EMA and scalp at each bounce. Features: - Check if 3 MAs are Stacked - Check Price Bounce Off MAs (Faster, Medium, Slower) - Min Distance Between Faster and Medium MA Filter - Max Distance Between Entry Price and Faster MA Filter - High Volume Check - Heiken Trend Check - Volatility Check - Higher/Lower Timeframes MA Stacked check
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione