KiPollatorGeminiTank

Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank 2.0 — The Unstoppable Hybrid Trading Fortress

Subtitle: Professional H4 Grid System with "Investor Sniper" Mode and Manual Control Interface.

Description:

KiPollator Gemini Tank 2.0 is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a strategic combat unit designed for the long-term survival and growth of your deposit. This system represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, combining a robust defensive mechanism ("The Tank") with a high-precision trend follower ("The Investor").

This EA was engineered to survive market crashes (like 2020 and 2022 and 2024) where standard martingale systems fail. It utilizes a smart "Overlap" logic to cut losses using accumulated profits, ensuring the equity curve remains smooth and upward.

💎 KEY FEATURES & INNOVATIONS:

1. The Hybrid Engine (Dual Logic)

🛡️ The Tank (Defense): Works in the background, collecting small profits from market noise using a smart grid. It stabilizes the deposit and provides the margin fuel.

🎯 The Investor (Offense): A trend-following sniper working strictly on the H4 timeframe. It catches massive global trends (1000+ points), generating the bulk of the profit without interfering with the Tank's logic.

2. Smart Recovery System (Overlap) The robot doesn't just wait for the price to return. It actively reduces the drawdown by using the profit from successful trades to close the oldest losing positions ("eating the tail"). This significantly increases the system's survivability.

3. "Anti-MachineGun" Protection Advanced safety protocols prevent the EA from opening multiple rapid-fire trades during high volatility or conflicting signals. It features a smart Cooldown System that locks trading for a specified time after an emergency exit.

4. Full Manual Control (Interactive Interface) Unlike "black box" EAs, Gemini Tank 2.0 respects the trader. On-chart buttons allow you to:

CLOSE INVESTOR: Manually secure the profit from the main trend order.

STOP INVESTOR / STOP TANK: Pause specific modules during news or holidays.

The robot recognizes your manual intervention and adjusts its calculations instantly.

5. Hard-Locked Reliability The strategy is mathematically optimized for the H4 Timeframe. The EA automatically forces internal calculations to H4, protecting the user from accidental timeframe errors on the chart.

📊 RECOMMENDATIONS:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Timeframe: H4 (Highly Recommended).

Deposit: Minimum $1000 for a cent account (10,000 cents) or standard account with 0.01 lot.

Account Type: ECN or Standard with low spread.

VPS: Required for 24/5 operation.

⚙️ INPUTS OVERVIEW:

Use_Investor_Mode: Activates the H4 Trend Sniper.

Auto_Lock_K: Soft Hedging Coefficient (Safety cushion).

Use_Partial_Close: Enables the smart drawdown reduction mechanism.

Buttons Color: Fully customizable interface.

KiPollator Gemini Tank 2.0 — Built to survive. Engineered to profit.