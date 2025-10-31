⚡ Alpha Trades — Adaptive Professional Trading System

Author: Andrii Sydoruk

Version: 1.0

Release Date: 31.10.2025

Support: andriisydoruk@gmail.com

📘 Description

Alpha Trades is a next-generation universal trading expert, designed for stable and controlled operation under any market conditions.

The system uses an adaptive analytical approach that automatically adjusts to the current market structure while maintaining a high level of accuracy and safety.

The algorithm is built as a multi-layered strategy combining regression analysis, dynamic volatility filters, order series management, and advanced money management.

⚙️ Key Features

🔹 Adaptive Analytics — defines trading direction based on price behavior.

🔹 Real-Time Risk Control — monitors drawdown, spread, and volatility.

🔹 Flexible Order Series Management — limits the number of trades, safely scales volumes, and controls series progression.

🔹 Automatic Money Management — calculates lot size based on balance, stop loss, or volatility.

🔹 Compatible with All Account Types — ECN, Market, and Instant.

🔹 Advanced Trailing System — separate configurations for series, single, and pending orders.

🔹 Capital Protection — automatically stops trading when target profit or drawdown levels are reached.

💡 Concept

The core idea of Alpha Trades is to react as precisely as possible to changes in market structure.

The system identifies market conditions using a set of statistical parameters, allowing it to avoid random entries and maintain a consistent, profitable strategy.

Alpha Trades is designed for smooth account growth with controlled risk and stable performance.

📊 Technical Parameters

Parameter Description Timeframes H1 Order Types Market and Pending Max Orders per Series 14 Series Type GRID / Trend Corridor Money Management Automatic or Fixed Max Drawdown Auto-limited Max Profit Auto-close on target Volatility Control Minimum and maximum volatility filter Spread Filter Spread-based filtering Trailing For series, single, and pending orders ECN Support Full

🔐 Security System

Drawdown control in account currency or percentage.

Automatic trading halt when the allowed risk threshold is exceeded.

Restriction of trading under high volatility or widened spreads.

Protected series logic — excludes uncontrolled grids and averaging.

💼 Usage Recommendations

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Risk: 1–3% per trade

Trading Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, and more

Timeframe: D1 for conservative trading; H4–H1 for active trading

📈 Advantages of Alpha Trades

✅ Stable performance across market types

✅ Automatic risk control

✅ Intelligent series management

✅ Easy configuration

✅ Broker and instrument adaptation

✅ Suitable for long-term autonomous operation

🧰 Algorithm Architecture

Alpha Trades consists of several interconnected modules:

Analytical Block — defines direction and signal strength.

Position Management Module — forms series based on volatility and risk limits.

Control System — monitors drawdown, profit, spread, and activity.

Adaptation Module — adjusts parameters for each instrument automatically.

📘 Supported Instruments

The Expert Advisor supports exactly 331 verified instruments, grouped by category for convenience. No fake or inactive symbols — only real, tested assets.

💱 Currency Pairs (Forex Majors & Crosses)

Includes major global currencies and their crosses — both classic and extended combinations:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD,

EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/NZD, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/SGD, EUR/PLN, EUR/ZAR, EUR/DKK, EUR/CZK, EUR/HUF, EUR/HKD, EUR/MXN,

GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD, GBP/NOK, GBP/DKK, GBP/HKD, GBP/SEK, GBP/SGD, GBP/PLN, GBP/ZAR, GBP/CZK, GBP/MXN,

AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/SGD, AUD/DKK, AUD/NOK, AUD/SEK, AUD/ZAR, AUD/HKD, AUD/HUF, AUD/PLN, AUD/THB,

NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, NZD/SGD, NZD/USD, NZD/DKK, NZD/SEK, NZD/HUF,

CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY, CAD/SGD, CAD/MXN, CAD/PLN,

CHF/JPY, CHF/SGD, CHF/NOK, CHF/SEK, CHF/DKK, CHF/HUF, CHF/PLN,

USD/HKD, USD/ILS, USD/RUB, USD/RUR, USD/RON, USD/BRL, USD/CLP, USD/CNH, USD/CZK, USD/DKK, USD/HUF, USD/MXN, USD/NOK, USD/PLN, USD/SEK, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/ZAR, USD/RMB, USD/TRY, EUR/TRY, GBP/TRY, TRY/JPY, MXN/JPY, NOK/SEK, SEK/JPY, PLN/JPY, SGD/JPY, ZAR/JPY.

🏦 Metals & Commodities

Precious and industrial metals, as well as major energy assets:

Gold (XAU/USD, XAU/EUR, XAU/JPY, XAU/CHF, XAU/GBP, XAU/AUD),

Silver (XAG/USD, XAG/EUR, XAG/CHF, XAG/GBP, XAG/AUD),

Platinum (XPT/USD), Palladium (XPD/USD),

Copper (XCU/USD), Aluminum (XAL/USD), Nickel (XNI/USD), Zinc (XZN/USD), Lead (XPB/USD),

Natural Gas (NATGAS), WTI Oil (WTI), Brent Oil (BRENT).

📊 Stock Indices

Global indices across multiple regions:

America: US500 (S&P 500), US30M (Dow Jones), US100 (NASDAQ), US2000 (Russell 2000), USSPX5

Europe: DE30 (DAX), DAX40F, FRANCE (CAC 40), F40, EURO50, ITA40, SPAIN3, UK100, GERM40, GERM50, SWISS2

Asia: JAPAN2 (Nikkei 225), JP225, HONGKO, HSI50, CHINAA, CHINAH

Australia: AUS200

💰 Stocks (Europe)

Leading European corporations:

Adidas, Allianz, Bayer, BMW, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, E.ON, LVMH, Siemens, Société Générale, Telefonica, Total, Volkswagen, Lufthansa, Santander, Air France.

💵 Stocks (USA & Global Giants)

Major US and international brands:

AIG, Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Boeing, Chevron, Cisco, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, eBay, ExxonMobil, FedEx, Ferrari, Ford, General Electric, General Motors, Goldman Sachs, Hilton, HP, IBM, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan, Microsoft, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Netflix, Oracle, Pfizer, Tesla, Teva, Visa, Uber, Coinbase, Meta, VinFast, ARM.

🪙 Cryptocurrencies

Wide range of crypto assets — base pairs with USD, EUR, and GBP:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD, BTC/EUR, BTC/GBP),

Ethereum (ETH/USD, ETH/EUR, ETH/GBP, ETH/BTC),

and others: ADA/USD, XRP/USD, BCH/USD, LTC/USD, EOS/USD, DOGE/USD, DASH/USD, NEO/USD, XLM/USD, BNB/USD, SOL/USD, DOT/USD, XMR/USD, ETC/USD, AAVE/USD, UNI/USD, TRX/USD, AVAX/USD, FIL/USD, LNK/USD, MANA/USD, AXS/USD, APT/USD, OP/USD, ICP/USD, STX/USD, ARB/USD, ALGO/USD, SAND/USD, GRT/USD, KSM/USD, ZEC/USD, VET/USD, XTZ/USD, BAT/USD, IMX/USD, DYDX/USD, CRV/USD, ENJ/USD, SNX/USD, YFI/USD, ZIL/USD, CEL/USD, KNC/USD, LRC/USD, LPT/USD, UMA/USD, GMT/USD, FLOW/USD, APE/USD, ANKR/USD, CHZ/USD, COMP/USD, COTI/USD, EGLD/USD, PEPE/USD, RVN/USD, SKL/USD, STORJ/USD, WOO/USD, ZEN/USD, etc.

🌐 Altcoins & DeFi Tokens

Includes rare and innovative DeFi & Web3 projects:

ARW/USD, BAR/USD, CEO/USD, CHR/USD, CNE/USD, CTS/USD, DYD/USD, FLW/USD, GAL/USD, GRT/USD, IMX/USD, IOS/USD, KAV/USD, MAN/USD, ONT/USD, QTM/USD, RSR/USD, SXP/USD, TET/USD, WOO/USD, ZRX/USD, ALI/USD, ALG/USD, ATM/USD, AVALAN, COSMOS, NEAR, TONCOI, HEDERA, GRAPH, APTOS, IMMUTA, BINANC, INTERN, TRUMP, PG, ATT.

📬 Support

📧 andriisydoruk@gmail.com

🌐 Author’s profile on MQL5 Market

⚠️ Note

Alpha Trades is a fully automated strategy designed for consistent medium- and long-term performance.

It is highly recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

🚀 Alpha Trades — Professional Trading Without Compromise.



















