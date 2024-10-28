EuroGuard EA

4

EuroGuard EA – The Ultimate Trading Solution

Introducing EuroGuard EA, a state-of-the-art trading tool designed by professional traders with over 7 years of experience in the forex market. This Expert Advisor leverages a unique and adaptive algorithm that excels in navigating through all market conditions, from extreme volatility to stable trends.

EuroGuard EA has been tested rigorously in various scenarios and has consistently delivered impressive results. Its innovative design and unmatched performance have even secured victories in robotic trading competitions, making it a reliable choice for traders seeking consistent growth.

Default Settings Good To Go for 1000$ Account. 

Key Features:

  • Resilient to Market Conditions: Designed to handle both pumps and dumps with ease, ensuring steady performance.
  • Low Drawdown: Built to prioritize risk management for safer and more sustainable trading.
  • Plug-and-Play: Easy setup, suitable for traders of all levels.
  • Backtested and Forward-Tested: Verified performance in diverse market environments over multiple years.

Recommended Settings:

  • Pair: EURUSD, EURGBP
  • Minimum Equity: $1,000 (or 10 dollar cent account).
  • Account Type: Compatible with most brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution.
  • Leverage: 1:500

Disclaimer:

Forex trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

EuroGuard EA is your trusted partner for automated trading success. Take your trading to the next level today!


Recensioni 6
Yong Ming Jiang
539
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.04.06 13:52 
 

Hello! Can the EuroGuard EA help set it up not to keep him open positions indefinitely? Is it possible to set a 15-cap position to open? Otherwise, it will really blow up, I use it to trade BTCUSD, looking forward to your reply, thank you!

Konstantin Osadchuk
757
Konstantin Osadchuk 2024.11.30 21:24 
 

its really amazing ea

Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
866
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz 2024.11.04 21:29 
 

I’ve been exploring a very aggressive grid strategy that performs well regardless of whether the price goes up or down. I created a video on the expert advisor, giving tipps and I also have a live signal that showcases its performance, especially during the heavy volatility of the US elections. Check out my video on the EA here: https://youtu.be/0n-sY3T9XBI And watch my signal trading with the EA here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/big_grid

Altri dall’autore
GoldGuard EA
Abadat Hussain
Experts
GoldGuard EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping GoldGuard EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping. It uses advanced price action , volatility breakout , and dynamic risk management algorithms to capture short-term intraday movements in the Gold market. This EA focuses on consistency, precision, and capital protection , offering traders a disciplined approach to automated trading in high-volatility conditions.  Contact Adm
Yong Ming Jiang
539
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.04.06 13:52 
 

Hello! Can the EuroGuard EA help set it up not to keep him open positions indefinitely? Is it possible to set a 15-cap position to open? Otherwise, it will really blow up, I use it to trade BTCUSD, looking forward to your reply, thank you!

Abadat Hussain
5831
Risposta dello sviluppatore Abadat Hussain 2025.04.07 06:20
Yes! Explain what you want me to do. Explain in detail in inbox
Jian Jie
269
Jian Jie 2024.12.13 07:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Konstantin Osadchuk
757
Konstantin Osadchuk 2024.11.30 21:24 
 

its really amazing ea

adrazz
98
adrazz 2024.11.28 18:34 
 

DO NOT buy from this guy, use the Free eas by all means but do not purchase anything from him, he says there is a 7 day free refund. You will not get a refund! Be aware and stay away from the SCAMMER!

Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
866
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz 2024.11.04 21:29 
 

I've been exploring a very aggressive grid strategy that performs well regardless of whether the price goes up or down. I created a video on the expert advisor, giving tipps and I also have a live signal that showcases its performance, especially during the heavy volatility of the US elections. Check out my video on the EA here: https://youtu.be/0n-sY3T9XBI And watch my signal trading with the EA here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/big_grid

yuk kim
633
yuk kim 2024.11.04 01:22 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

