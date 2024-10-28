EuroGuard EA

4

EuroGuard EA – The Ultimate Trading Solution

Introducing EuroGuard EA, a state-of-the-art trading tool designed by professional traders with over 7 years of experience in the forex market. This Expert Advisor leverages a unique and adaptive algorithm that excels in navigating through all market conditions, from extreme volatility to stable trends.

EuroGuard EA has been tested rigorously in various scenarios and has consistently delivered impressive results. Its innovative design and unmatched performance have even secured victories in robotic trading competitions, making it a reliable choice for traders seeking consistent growth.

Default Settings Good To Go for 1000$ Account. 

Full Version EA: Click Here

For More Detail Contact Admin: Click Here

Key Features:

  • Resilient to Market Conditions: Designed to handle both pumps and dumps with ease, ensuring steady performance.
  • Low Drawdown: Built to prioritize risk management for safer and more sustainable trading.
  • Plug-and-Play: Easy setup, suitable for traders of all levels.
  • Backtested and Forward-Tested: Verified performance in diverse market environments over multiple years.

Recommended Settings:

  • Pair: EURUSD, EURGBP
  • Minimum Equity: $1,000 (or 10 dollar cent account).
  • Account Type: Compatible with most brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution.
  • Leverage: 1:500

Disclaimer:

Forex trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

EuroGuard EA is your trusted partner for automated trading success. Take your trading to the next level today!


Avis 6
Yong Ming Jiang
539
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.04.06 13:52 
 

Hello! Can the EuroGuard EA help set it up not to keep him open positions indefinitely? Is it possible to set a 15-cap position to open? Otherwise, it will really blow up, I use it to trade BTCUSD, looking forward to your reply, thank you!

Konstantin Osadchuk
757
Konstantin Osadchuk 2024.11.30 21:24 
 

its really amazing ea

Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
866
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz 2024.11.04 21:29 
 

I’ve been exploring a very aggressive grid strategy that performs well regardless of whether the price goes up or down. I created a video on the expert advisor, giving tipps and I also have a live signal that showcases its performance, especially during the heavy volatility of the US elections. Check out my video on the EA here: https://youtu.be/0n-sY3T9XBI And watch my signal trading with the EA here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/big_grid

Produits recommandés
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grille Avancé pour MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) de qualité professionnelle conçu pour MetaTrader 5, combinant une logique de trading de grille avancée avec une gestion des risques robuste et des stratégies d'entrée/sortie adaptatives. Cet EA convient aussi bien aux traders débutants qu'aux traders expérimentés qui souhaitent une solution de trading fiable, flexible et entièrement automatisée. Caractéristiques Principales Système de Grille Inte
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
US30 Innovator MT5
Ng Chu En
Experts
Introducing   US30 Innovator , the exceptional MQL5 expert advisor developed by an experienced certified elite trader with development experience of over 11 years. US30 Innovator,  an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. US30 Innovator  distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend dete
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - La solution de trading de précision ultime ! Si vous recherchez une approche de trading hautement efficace, cohérente et durable sur le marché du Forex, combinée à un système avancé de calcul de moyenne basé sur les mathématiques, alors R1 Deep Seek EA est la solution parfaite pour vous ! Qu'est-ce qui rend R1 Deep Seek EA unique ? R1 Deep Seek EA est conçu avec une stratégie intelligente qui exécute des transactions précises et calculées. Il place plusieurs ordres d'achat e
Breakout Trend Follow EA
Felix Bowi
Experts
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Experts
Smart TrendGrid EA est un Expert Advisor professionnel conçu pour combiner la précision du suivi de tendance avec la flexibilité d’un système de trading en grille. Il intègre des outils d’analyse avancés et un contrôle intelligent du risque afin de maintenir cohérence et adaptabilité dans diverses conditions de marché. Le système identifie la tendance principale du marché à l’aide de l’indicateur SuperTrend , tout en combinant RSI , MACD et Bandes de Bollinger pour affiner les signaux d’entrée
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time.   Key Features: Smart Trade Management :    Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).    Retry system for order execution to avoid m
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
EuroPip Expert
Nguyen Dai Phuc
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully optimized; no adjustments are necessary. Release Price: $30 Price increases by $100 after every 10 purchases. Final Price: $3000 Act now to secure the best value, as waiting could lead to regret later. Key Features: User-friendly:   Just install on your chart and set your trading volume. Currency Pair:   EURUSD only. Timeframe:   Compatible with any timeframe Minimum Account Balance:   $1000 USD for every 0.01 lot. Margin Requirements:   Starting from 1:500.
Morning and Evening Star Pro
Dzmitry Kurylenka
Experts
Stratégie de retournement basée sur les configurations de chandeliers avec gestion intelligente du capital Description de la stratégie L'Expert Advisor   "Morning & Evening Star Pro"   détecte automatiquement des signaux forts de retournement sur le graphique en utilisant les configurations classiques de chandeliers   "Étoile du Matin"   (retournement haussier) et   "Étoile du Soir"   (retournement baissier). Avantages:   Haute précision   - Filtrage via RSI et tendance (SMA 200)   Gestion
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
Estrategia Bandas de Bollinger
Ygor Keller Luccas
Experts
Estratégia Bandas de Bollinger (“Estratégia da Paula”) Estratégia A estratégia desse robô é baseada no retorno as médias, operando o indicador Bandas de Bollinger. Essa estratégia é popularmente conhecida como “Estratégia da Paula”. Basicamente o robô fica monitorando barras que rompam a Banda de Bollinger (tanto a superior quanto a inferior) para depois voltar para dentro da Banda na próxima barra. Se a condição acima for satisfeita, considerando também os demais parâmetros do robô, o mesmo e
BR Swing Trader Pro by TBL
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Hi, The strategy behind this EA is Swing Trading. indicators used: Bollinger Bands RSI ATR the is using a dynamic risk management system which is totally dependent on the movement of the market. Strategy: when the price cross above the upper band of BB, and RSI value cross above the over bought level, it will open a SELL trade. and same but reverse for the BUY trade. This EA is developed by Trading Bot Lab. 
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA est un Expert Advisor qui automatise le trading en se basant sur des schémas de liquidité, tout en offrant une gestion du risque configurable et une grande flexibilité dans ses réglages. Contrairement à de nombreux EAs qui prennent des risques excessifs, cet EA n'utilise pas la stratégie Martingale ni les grilles illimitées – il se concentre sur la protection du capital et sur la promotion d'une croissance progressive du compte. Principales Caractéristiques 1. Schémas de
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
New Rate EA – Automatisation précise des cassures New Rate EA est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé conçu pour saisir les opportunités quotidiennes de cassure avec une précision rigoureuse. Il ne négocie qu'une fois par jour, en se limitant à une fourchette intrajournalière définie et en exécutant ses ordres au point de cassure exact. Pas de réentrées, pas de sur-trading, pas d'émotions. Basé sur le concept éprouvé de la cassure de la fourchette d'ouverture (ORB), New Rate combine une exé
Profit Cannon
Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
Experts
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled  Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitl
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Yggdrasil MT5
Marc Despalins
Experts
Yggdrasil is a fully automated hedging system . The EA opens orders in both direction on the chosen pairs by the user. Currency pairs aren't traded individually, all trades opened are part of the system. The algorithm will close the unprofitable orders with the available profit. It prevents drawdown to increase if a big trend occurs on a currency pair. The EA is designed to be efficient with minimal settings . No need fine tuning parameters, it's a long term "set & forget" expert advisor. As t
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Zenth
Willy Raditya
4.33 (3)
Experts
Zenth – Trading de Précision avec Protection des Profits Pourquoi se contenter de l'average ? Zenth n'est pas un simple Expert Advisor—c'est une machine de trading disciplinée. Développé pour les traders qui priorisent une exposition au risque intelligente et une exécution stratégique, cet EA offre une solution de trading propre et puissante qui se concentre sur la cohérence et la protection des gains. Conçu pour les Traders qui Anticipent Comment il trade :  Trades basés sur des formations d
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Cet outil de trading expert utilise l'indicateur SuperTrend avec une puissante métrique d'optimisation personnalisée pour aider les traders à trouver les meilleurs systèmes avec une faible stagnation et un fort bénéfice net. Les traders entrent en position (longue ou courte) lorsque la barre s'ouvre au-dessus ou en dessous de la ligne indicatrice. Vous pouvez sortir de la position lorsque le prix "inverse" son signal ou ne pas sortir et laisser la position se fermer en fonction des risques (pri
Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.6 (15)
Experts
Trading algorithmique basé sur les principes de l'offre et de la demande . Un logiciel de très haute qualité compatible avec tous les styles de trading : manuel, semi-automatique et entièrement automatique. Trader devient un jeu d'enfant grâce à un contrôle total de votre stratégie via une interface graphique intuitive. De nombreux paramètres et options de personnalisation permettent à chaque trader de créer une stratégie adaptée à ses besoins et à son style de trading. Des possibilités illimité
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.75 (16)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! LIVE SIGNAL Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a lo
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (363)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (28)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (62)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (80)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (76)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     Voir tous les produits :       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Le bénéfice réel de l'entreprise s'est élevé à plus de 60 000 £. Signal d'alimentation :   http
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
Célébration du lancement de l'ABS EA : Pour les 2 prochaines copies , vous pouvez obtenir le nouvel ABS EA (XAUUSD) à un prix de lancement spécial de 109 $  (prix régulier : 365 $) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :   Canal ABS . Suivi en temps réel :   Signal ABS .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce que l'ABS EA ? L'ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur le timeframe H1. Il repose
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.81 (21)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Experts
INFORMATION IMPORTANTE ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 15 mois, l
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.59 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (25)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (23)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Plus de l'auteur
GoldGuard EA
Abadat Hussain
Experts
GoldGuard EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping GoldGuard EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping. It uses advanced price action , volatility breakout , and dynamic risk management algorithms to capture short-term intraday movements in the Gold market. This EA focuses on consistency, precision, and capital protection , offering traders a disciplined approach to automated trading in high-volatility conditions.  Contact Adm
Filtrer:
Yong Ming Jiang
539
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.04.06 13:52 
 

Hello! Can the EuroGuard EA help set it up not to keep him open positions indefinitely? Is it possible to set a 15-cap position to open? Otherwise, it will really blow up, I use it to trade BTCUSD, looking forward to your reply, thank you!

Abadat Hussain
5831
Réponse du développeur Abadat Hussain 2025.04.07 06:20
Yes! Explain what you want me to do. Explain in detail in inbox
Jian Jie
269
Jian Jie 2024.12.13 07:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Konstantin Osadchuk
757
Konstantin Osadchuk 2024.11.30 21:24 
 

its really amazing ea

adrazz
98
adrazz 2024.11.28 18:34 
 

DO NOT buy from this guy, use the Free eas by all means but do not purchase anything from him, he says there is a 7 day free refund. You will not get a refund! Be aware and stay away from the SCAMMER!

Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
866
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz 2024.11.04 21:29 
 

I’ve been exploring a very aggressive grid strategy that performs well regardless of whether the price goes up or down. I created a video on the expert advisor, giving tipps and I also have a live signal that showcases its performance, especially during the heavy volatility of the US elections. Check out my video on the EA here: https://youtu.be/0n-sY3T9XBI And watch my signal trading with the EA here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/big_grid

yuk kim
633
yuk kim 2024.11.04 01:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis