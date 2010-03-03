RSI PROject MT5

Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence.

$32 (3 copy left) next price $99

Key Features and Benefits:

Full Control Over Your Trading:

  • Risk-Free Strategies: Avoid the pitfalls of Martingale, Hedging, or Grid systems for a safer, more reliable trading experience.
  • Quick and Simple Setup: Start trading in just minutes with an easy-to-follow installation process.
  • Low Capital Friendly: Ideal for traders with smaller initial investments, ensuring accessibility to all.
  • No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.
  • Stop-Loss Protection: Safeguards your positions against unfavorable market movements.
  • Multiple Capital Management Strategies: Choose from a variety of risk management options to suit your trading style.

Advanced Trade Management:

  • Automated Trading: Eliminates the need for constant monitoring by executing trades based on your pre-defined settings.
  • Flexible Trade Management: Customize parameters such as:
    • Trade Direction: Opt for long, short, or both trade directions.
    • Risk Management: Set a risk percentage or fixed lot size.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Define your profit targets and stop-loss levels.
    • Trailing Stop: Adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves favorably.
    • Break-Even: Locks in profits once a certain level is reached.
    • Max Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits trades or closes the account if losses exceed a specific threshold.

Customizable Settings:

  • Magic Number: Assign unique identifiers to distinguish trades.
  • Order Comments: Add personalized comments for easier trade identification.
  • Trade Alerts: Receive notifications for opened or closed trades.
  • Time Filters: Restrict trading activity to specific hours.
  • Trading Session Filters: Limit trading to market sessions like Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York.
  • Day of Week Filters: Choose the days when the EA is active.

Multiple Trend Filters:

  • Moving Averages (MAs): Base your trades on the crossover of moving averages.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): Integrate RSI for better trade accuracy.
  • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Utilize MACD to enhance trend identification.
  • Parabolic SAR: Further refine trade entries and exits.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread.
  • Minimum Initial Deposit: Flexible based on your preference.
  • Account Type: Compatible with any account type.
  • VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation.

Experience the freedom and efficiency of automated trading with our AI RSI EA. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the tools and flexibility needed to enhance your trading strategy.



Prodotti consigliati
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
Experts
Expert Advisor automatico universale per MetaTrader 5 che lavora su indicatori standard. UniversalEA Il costruttore EA è dotato di un ampio set di funzioni. Puoi selezionare uno dei 20 segnali per aprire una posizione e 5 dei 20 filtri per ordinare i segnali degli indicatori standard inclusi nel pacchetto MetaTrader. Inoltre, puoi regolare i parametri dell'indicatore, selezionare un intervallo di tempo e specificare una barra del segnale per ciascun segnale. Puoi anche scaricare The X EA per il
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Scopri il potere del trading automatizzato con **SimpleTradeGioeste**, un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per ottimizzare le tue operazioni di trading sul mercato Forex. Questo EA innovativo combina strategie di trading avanzate con indicatori tecnici collaudati, offrendo un'esperienza di trading senza pari. ****Punti di Forza**** - **Strategia Multi-Indicatore**: SimpleTradeGioeste utilizza un approccio integrato che combina quattro indicatori tecnici principali: RSI, ADX, DeMarker e Awesome
FREE
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
DailyEAv3
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
# DailyEAv3 Professional Trading Expert   **Ultimate Daily Trading Solution** | **Version: 3.13** | **Activations: Unlimited** ## Daily3 Smart Trading Expert v3.13 ### The Ultimate Professional Daily Trading Solution Transform your daily trading with the most advanced Expert Advisor on MQL5! Professional-grade tool implementing intelligent money management with bulletproof stability and zero log spam. --- ## Why Choose Daily3 Expert? ### Professional Implementation - **Zero
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.93 (61)
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871 Monitor delle prestazioni della sfida HFT MT5 (non per account live): Broker: Fusion Market Login: 89600 Password: Greenman89$ Server: FusionMarkets-demo Oltre 700 recensioni autentiche a 5 stelle per la versione MT4 rilasciata in precedenza: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews Canale pubblico: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.65 (34)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Saranno disponibili solo un numero molto limitato di copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 999$ NOVITÀ (da 349$) --> RICEVI 1 EA GRATIS (per 2 numeri di account commerciali). Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Benvenuti al BITCOIN REAPER!   Dopo l'enorme successo del Gold Reaper, ho deciso che era giunto il momento di applicare gli stessi principi vincenti al mercato Bit
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.67 (3)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
GA Bollinger Bands
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
GA MAcD
Osama Echchakery
5 (1)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
Jesus
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
Last Hope MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Ti presentiamo   Last Hope EA   , uno dei miei migliori 30 EA personali, l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL4 che sta trasformando il tuo modo di fare trading! Sviluppato da me e con amore, con esperienza commerciale di oltre 5 anni. IMPORTANTE! Coppie consigliate: EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD e EURCAD Prezzo promozionale di soli       50 dollari   ! Il prezzo aumenterà PRESTO a 100 USD e poi aumenterà di 50 USD dopo ogni 10 acquisti! Questo EA non ha bisogno di una descrizione, provalo tu st
GA Stochastic Oscillator
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
GA Single Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Media Mobile") è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare il trading basato sulla strategia di incrocio delle medie mobili. Con le sue impostazioni personalizzabili, questo EA consente ai trader di creare la strategia perfetta adattando vari parametri alle proprie preferenze di trading. Il concetto principale dell'EA "GA Moving Average" ruota attorno all'utilizzo di indicatori di medie mobili per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading. Analizzando l'
FREE
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
Infi Trade MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Infi Trade: Rivoluziona il Tuo Trading con l'Automazione Avanzata Scopri il Potere del Trading Automatizzato: Infi Trade è un Expert Advisor all'avanguardia progettato per i trader che cercano efficienza e redditività nel mercato Forex. Il nostro EA sfrutta la sofisticata strategia di hedging a griglia per massimizzare le tue opportunità di trading, offrendo un'esperienza di trading automatizzata e fluida. Strategia Intelligente di Hedging a Griglia: Al centro di Infi Trade c'è la nostra innovat
Three Outside Up GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
MA crossover PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the potential of automated trading with our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor (EA), designed to provide a seamless trading experience. This EA integrates robust filters and comprehensive settings, making it an ideal choice for traders of all experience levels. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benefits: Full Control Over Your Trading : No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid : Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies. Easy Installation : Ge
Parabolic SAR PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
ADX PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
Osama Echchakery
Utilità
Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
CandleFibo Pro
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
Jesus GBPUSD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
Hammer PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione