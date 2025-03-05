RSI PROject MT5
- Experts
- Osama Echchakery
- Version: 25.0
- Mise à jour: 5 mars 2025
- Activations: 20
Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence.
$32 (3 copy left) next price $99
Key Features and Benefits:
Full Control Over Your Trading:
- Risk-Free Strategies: Avoid the pitfalls of Martingale, Hedging, or Grid systems for a safer, more reliable trading experience.
- Quick and Simple Setup: Start trading in just minutes with an easy-to-follow installation process.
- Low Capital Friendly: Ideal for traders with smaller initial investments, ensuring accessibility to all.
- No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.
- Stop-Loss Protection: Safeguards your positions against unfavorable market movements.
- Multiple Capital Management Strategies: Choose from a variety of risk management options to suit your trading style.
Advanced Trade Management:
- Automated Trading: Eliminates the need for constant monitoring by executing trades based on your pre-defined settings.
- Flexible Trade Management: Customize parameters such as:
- Trade Direction: Opt for long, short, or both trade directions.
- Risk Management: Set a risk percentage or fixed lot size.
- Take Profit and Stop Loss: Define your profit targets and stop-loss levels.
- Trailing Stop: Adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves favorably.
- Break-Even: Locks in profits once a certain level is reached.
- Max Drawdown Protection: Automatically exits trades or closes the account if losses exceed a specific threshold.
Customizable Settings:
- Magic Number: Assign unique identifiers to distinguish trades.
- Order Comments: Add personalized comments for easier trade identification.
- Trade Alerts: Receive notifications for opened or closed trades.
- Time Filters: Restrict trading activity to specific hours.
- Trading Session Filters: Limit trading to market sessions like Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York.
- Day of Week Filters: Choose the days when the EA is active.
Multiple Trend Filters:
- Moving Averages (MAs): Base your trades on the crossover of moving averages.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI): Integrate RSI for better trade accuracy.
- Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Utilize MACD to enhance trend identification.
- Parabolic SAR: Further refine trade entries and exits.
Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread.
- Minimum Initial Deposit: Flexible based on your preference.
- Account Type: Compatible with any account type.
- VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation.
Experience the freedom and efficiency of automated trading with our AI RSI EA. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the tools and flexibility needed to enhance your trading strategy.