Trend semaphore

The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings:

red arrow - sell signal

- sell signal blue arrow - buy signal

If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated.





For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of the displayed arrow, as well as its color.





Three-level warning system:

Pop-up window in the terminal

Sending notifications

Sending an email

The indicator does not repaint and is functional on all time frames, currency pairs, indices, etc.