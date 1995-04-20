Trend semaphore

The trend indicator processes each bar of the chart and displays signal arrow on it. In the default display settings:
  • red arrow - sell signal
  • blue arrow - buy signal
If the arrows are missing on some bars, this means that the algorithm has not identified a consensus on the signal on this bar. The indicator does not have any technical settings for the algorithm. The process of finding a consensus is fully automated.

For ease of visualization on charts, user settings allow you to set the size of the displayed arrow, as well as its color.

Three-level warning system:

  • Pop-up window in the terminal
  • Sending notifications
  • Sending an email
The indicator does not repaint and is functional on all time frames, currency pairs, indices, etc.

Altri dall'autore
