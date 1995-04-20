Supply and Demand Professional
- Indicatori
- Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
- Versione: 1.30
- Aggiornato: 12 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders!
Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator*
How this can help you?
- Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets
- Automatically identifying key levels in the market
- Spotting market imbalances
- Better entry levels and timing of trades
- Volume analysis
- Understanding market sentiment
- Predicting price movements
- Risk management
- Trend confirmation
- Developing entry and exit strategies
Parameters:
- Left/right bars: these determine the strength of the zone (higher left/right number means the stronger the zone) - see screenshots. Change the numbers to suit your trading style