Algorithm Trend

Welcome, thank you for choosing us





Read carefully before starting





If you want to trade on a demo account, put the indicator there. If you want to trade on a real account, put the indicator there and wait about two hours for the data to be collected again. The data differs between the demo and real accounts in several factors.

We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis





You will see the entry point that you will use to get a good deal





At each intersection there is an opportunity for a deal that the indicator shows you through a mark





It is recommended to use the indicator only in long periods of time, more than half an hour, the opportunities are clear and at a rate of 70 percent





The indicator is still under development in order to add new features and may be transferred to Expert in the future





The initial price will be $ 30 for the current full version





Once the latest version is released, the subscription will be monthly





You can enjoy now and make profits and do not forget that Forex requires patience and do not be greedy when you make profits





a drop of water over time fills the cup