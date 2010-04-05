The price of this expert will increase to the same price as its MT5 version.

Rango EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on 28 currency pairs.

The superiority of this ea over other competitors:

MultiCurrency in one chart.( Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it ) Real money live trading signal with trading history on 22 currency pairs with high win rate and low drawdown. Ability to choose desired currency pair or currency pairs for trading by this ea. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker Setting the desired trading time by the trading time section in ea inputs. Trading support by take profit and stop loss. Ability to use trailing stop for trades. And having other benefits that are only included in the code for the convenience of the user, such as the code to prevent trades after there is a gap in the currency pair chart. and other facilities.

If you want to backtest this EA with all 28 currency pairs for a long time, it is better to take the help of cloud servers because the amount of calculations in this expert is very high and the time required to complete the backtest takes several days.

Monitoring signal Rango signal mt5 live trade real mone y (more than 50 weeks with 24 currency pairs history)

Settings and Recommended :

The most important EA settings are as follows, if you need to know other settings or if you need any support, contact me.

Currency pairs:

AUDCAD|AUDCHF|AUDJPY|AUDNZD|AUDUSD|CADCHF|CADJPY|CHFJPY|EURAUD|EURCAD|EURCHF|EURGBP|EURJPY|EURNZD|EURUSD|GBPAUD|GBPCAD|GBPCHF|GBPJPY|GBPNZD|GBPUSD|NZDCAD|NZDCHF|NZDJPY|NZDUSD|USDCAD|USDCHF|USDJPY Note: You must have all the currency pairs you intend to trade in the "Market Watch" section of your MetaTrader.

You can attach the EA to the chart of one of the 28 currency pairs on the H1 timeframe and then decide in the inputs section which currency pairs the EA will trade.

Recommended leverage 1:100 or more.



Minimum balance $300. * The amount you choose for the balance should match the money management you have chosen in the inputs section*

Input parameters:

"Main Settings"

Symbol or Symbols(AUDCAD|AUDNZD|...) or ALL or CURRENT :

If you type "ALL" in this section, the EA will trade on all 22 currency pairs, if conditions exist. If you type "CURRENT" in this section, the EA will trade only on the same currency pair that it is attached to, if conditions exist . If you type the name of a currency pair in this section, the EA will trade only on the same currency pair that you have typed the name of , if conditions exist . If you type the names of several currency pairs as in the example in this section , the EA will trade only with the currency pairs whose names you have typed, if conditions exist .

The maximum number of symbols for trade at the same time : The maximum number of symbols that the ea is allowed to have an open position on at the same time.

The maximum number of symbols that the ea is allowed to have an open position on at the same time. Check Correlatin of symbols for trade : It is designed to prevent large drawdown, for example,If Rango has an open buy trade on a currency pair that includes the dollar in the second part (EURUSD), it is not allowed to buy a trade on any of the currency pairs that include the dollar in the second part (AUDUSD) until the previous trade is closed.

"Money Management"

Money management: Fix Or Auto : Trade volume based on Fix = fix lot Or Auto = equity value .

Fix Or Trade volume based on Fix = fix lot Or . Amount for Fix(0.01,0.02,..) Or Auto(100,200,..)

Amount Of Initial Lot(0.01,0.02,..)If Money Management==Auto : If money management==Auto, Your first trade will be taken with this volume.

If you have chosen the Fix, you must enter a number for the fixed trade volume in this section, for example 0.01 or 0.02 or .... If you have chosen the Auto, you must enter a number in this section that will increase your trade volume by 0.01 as your equity increases, for example 100 or 200 or 350 or...

"Recovery Mode"

Use recovery mode : If you want to use recovery mode, select "true" in this section.

If you want to use recovery mode, Stop Loss If Using Recovery mode : If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field.

If you use recovery mode, the stop loss value for each trade will change to the value you type in this field. Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades : Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades.

Maximum Number Of Recovery Trades. Recovery Trades Distance : Distance between two level of recovery trades, in pips.

"Trading Times"

Trading on Special Times : If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections.

If you plan to trade on specific days or hours, select "true" in this section and then adjust the other sections. Trading on NewYear Holiday(23Dec to 7Jan): If you intend to pause EA during the NewYear Holiday, you can select "false" in this section.

Remember that trading involves risk and past performance is not a guarantee of successful future results, so always follow capital management and risk management.(Of course we do our best to ensure that the live results are as good as possible)

PS : I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.