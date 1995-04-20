Async Charts MT4

Async Charts is an indicator to synchronize charts and display a customized crosshair (cursor) on all selected charts. This is a useful utility for traders using multiple timeframes of analyzing multiple symbols for trade entry or exit.





Main Features :

Real time Crosshair Synchronization on All Selected Charts

Supports Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Symbols at the same time

Auto Scroll Option

Graphical Adjustment of Color, Font, Size, ...

Locking All or Locking Specific Charts

More and More ....





Input parameters :

Auto Scroll Chart : Automatically scrolls chart to retain the crosshair at the center of chart

At the Startup : You can select to unlock crosshair at the indicator startup

Performance : Real time of Light Weight options are available. This can affect the speed of crosshair updating.

Display Time : Show time of crosshair at the top

Displayed Time Offset : You can apply a time offset to match the displayed time with your desired time zone.

Display Price : Show price of crosshair at the left

Display Chart Lock Button : Display Lock/Unlock button on the crosshair.

Display All Lock Button : Display Lock/Unlock All Charts button on the crosshair.

Display Crosshair on Chart : Show/Hide Dynamic Crosshair and Labels on Chart



Crosshair Line Color : Color of crosshair

Crosshair Line Thickness : Thickness of crosshair

Crosshair Line Style : Style of crosshair

Crosshair Area Color : If synchronized crosshair of a higher timeframe, the crosshair will be displayed as a filled area. You can adjust the color here.

Text Font Name : Font name of displayed time/price/buttons on chart

Text Font Size : Font size of displayed time/price/buttons on chart

Text Color : Color of displayed time/price/buttons on chart

Text Back Color : Background color of displayed time/price/buttons on chart





Keyboard Shortcuts:

C : Show/Hide Crosshair

L : Lock/Unlock Chart

A : Lock/Unlock All Charts





Using the indicator :

Using this indicator is so simple. It is just a Plug-n-Play. But if any questions or any help needed you are welcome to contact me on the comments page of this product or on PV messaging.



