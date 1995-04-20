Async Charts MT4

Async Charts is an indicator to synchronize charts and display a customized crosshair (cursor) on all selected charts. This is a useful utility for traders using multiple timeframes of analyzing multiple symbols for trade entry or exit.





Main Features :

Real time Crosshair Synchronization on All Selected Charts

Supports Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Symbols at the same time

Auto Scroll Option

Graphical Adjustment of Color, Font, Size, ...

Locking All or Locking Specific Charts

More and More ....

Using the indicator :

Using this indicator is so simple. It is just a Plug-n-Play. But if any questions or any help needed you are welcome to contact me on the comments page of this product or on PV messaging.