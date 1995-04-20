Cup and Handle

Strategy - Breakout / Retest / Aggressive

Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle. This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate. It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks, indices, bonds, and futures.


This pattern represents the most complex code we have developed to date. It provides clear entry price, stop loss, and take profit areas, allowing you to set pending orders with ease. For a detailed walkthrough, please watch the video in the description below.

Additionally, we've integrated a powerful scanning feature. You can apply this indicator to any pair and scan all the timeframe from single chart without switching or finding pattern. You will receive display alerts, push notifications, and emails whenever the pattern is detected. The reason for incorporating the scanning feature is that the Cup and Handle pattern can be challenging to identify. It's not as common as other patterns, and due to its rarity, there's a high likelihood that it will reach the take profit (TP) target when it does appear.

The settings are default. After adding this indicator, simply enable the alert and scanning features if desired.


Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to helping you achieve even greater trading success. 


NOTE: If you have a slow or laggy computer, this tool may be sluggish. So, if you think your machine is slow, please consult with me before purchasing.

If you need any help or assistance to use this indicator feel free to let me know!


