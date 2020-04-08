Perfect Trend Hit
- Indicatori
- Mohit Dhariwal
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 1 maggio 2024
- Attivazioni: 20
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it
The PERFECT TREND HIT creates BUY and SELL perfect trend arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts.
ROCK WITH THE TREND
Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that information as arrow signals and pop up in the chart.
The indicator works well for new and advanced forex traders. In addition, new forex traders can benefit from the BUY and SELL arrow trade signals directly on any forex pair.
BEST TF -M5 AND M15
BEST PAIRS-XAUUSD, MAJOR FX PAIRS, INDICES AND CRYPTOS
Input method-Kindly mention the pair with the suffix as per your chart in input currency eg -XAUUSD,XAUUSDm,XAUUSDc
For backtesting too kindly input the symbol column too with the pair and suffix if any
Template is provided after the purchase of the indicator.
Ea is also there which you can get it after this purchase kindly do connect me on telegram @anabullbear
HURRY UP GRAB UP THE BEST TREND AND ACCURATE ENTRY SYSTEM
After the purchase of the indicator kindly connect me @ anabullbear