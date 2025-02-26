Smart Set up Levels

Smart Set up level is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals.

Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs.

Daily 4-5 trades on each pair 

Works great on gold like a pro on M15

It is non repainting nor lagging

It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be cleared too with Best capital -2500 dollars for higher lots and nice profits recommended

Ea can be purchased along with it for it kindly connect on telegram @anabullbear


Grab your copy and get perfect entries like a pro trader


After Purchase of this indicator connect me in inbox or telegram @anabullbear to get the free ea with best set files for best pairs





Filtro:
HW1964
77
HW1964 2025.05.08 07:57 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohit Dhariwal
1201
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohit Dhariwal 2025.05.08 11:24
Thanks for Appreciation
Rispondi alla recensione