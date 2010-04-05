Smart Breakout EA

Type:

Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account





Strategy:

The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA ABC Breakout EA is a fully automated based on latest support and resistance levels breakouts.





Timeframe:

From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice





Symbols To Trade:

Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD...





Features:

Automatically calculates and draws zigzag line for latest support and resistance on your chart.





Full safety options. All trades are protected by Stoploss with Trailing Stop. Each trade has built-in protection against large spreads and slippages.





Starting Balance: 100 dollars





Safety: HIGH 90%

Stability: VERY HIGH 95%

Risk: LOW 10%

Drawdown: VERY LOW 5% - 10%

Profit/Month: 30% - 60%





Simple, Profitable & Easy.





Small cent account graph.





FAA ABC Breakout Strategy EA – long waited version is finally here and available for all of You. We had to make sure all works perfect. This version has been tested on live account for about 3 months and still running. During this time EA was constantly updated which made this product very stable and profitable at all market conditions.





Check the strategy tester history statement for one small cent account. The initial deposit for this cent account was 10,000 or 100$, after 3 months of stable run, EA gained about 3000$, which means it is ~30% of profit. During the live test EA was running every day and has been pushed to the limits to test it on all market conditions. EA was constantly upgraded until the stable release has been reached, which is now available for you!





