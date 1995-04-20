Abiroid Heiken Scanner

Product detailed post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756962


Get free demo from the link in above post.


Features:

- Multi Heiken Parameters
- Alerts & Highlights for Heiken Switch
- Heiken Alignment Alerts
- Multi-timeframe Alignment Alerts
- Multi Currency


Heiken Explained:

Heiken Settings:

All comma separated lists will be used for different heiken ashi's.

Example: 5,40,188 will mean that MAPeriod1 in 1st heiken will be 5;

In 2nd heiken will be 40 and in 3rd heiken ashi will be 188.

1,1,1 for Heiken Period2 will mean it will use 1 for all heiken's MAPeriod2. And so on...

These settings will give heiken signals like:


On individual chart set a template to have different colors and settings:


MA Method can be any of these values:

ID

Value

Description

MODE_SMA

0

Simple averaging

MODE_EMA

1

Exponential averaging

MODE_SMMA

2

Smoothed averaging

MODE_LWMA

3

Linear-weighted averaging

 

Settings:

Alerts & Highlights:


For heiken switch on individual Heiken and Individual timeframe, it will give an alert showing both periods for heiken MA Period1 & MA Period2:

Alert: USDCAD_M30 Heiken Switched Down - Periods: 5,1

But to keep alerts compact, when showing alerts for multiple Heiken alignment, it will show only the MAPeriod1 list in brackets:

Alert: USDJPY_H1 Heiken (5,40,188): Aligned Up

This above is for Individual timeframes.

And for all timeframes and all heiken aligned you will get following:

Alert: AUDCAD_M30 Heiken (5,40,188): Aligned All TFs Down

 

You can set the options for which types of Alerts and Highlights you need:

Highlights are for background color which shows when heiken signal happened.

"Alignment at least one heiken within N bars": Check that for at least 1 heiken, the trend switch has happened within N bars. In screenshot example it is 5 bars.

Means it will only alert/highlight if at least 1 heiken had switched trends within past 5 bars. Keep 0 to disable this check.

For all TFs alignment check, it will not look for past N bars.

 

Keeping detailed debug in logs on will show you when alignment didn't happen and was skipped.


Video Abiroid Heiken Scanner
