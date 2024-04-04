Abiroid Heiken Ashi Scanner Dashboard for MT4

Features:

Multi Heiken Parameters

Alerts & Highlights for Heiken Switch

Heiken Alignment Alerts

Multi-timeframe Alignment Alerts

Multi Currency

Heiken Ashi is very useful for longer term trend based trading. Because it takes sometime for heiken to establish trend.

Not really great for swing trading or ranging markets. Which is why it is a good idea to let multiple heiken ashi signals align.

Because that will signify a good trend has established.





Post for product:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115483/







Heiken Scanner & Free Demo also available here:

Video Tutorial:





Heiken Explained:

http://investopedia.com/trading/heikin-ashi-better-candlestick/

Heiken Settings:

All comma separated lists will be used for different heiken ashi's.

Example: 5,40,188 will mean that MAPeriod1 in 1st heiken will be 5;

In 2nd heiken will be 40 and in 3rd heiken ashi will be 188.

1,1,1 for Heiken Period2 will mean it will use 1 for all heiken's MAPeriod2. And so on...

These settings will give heiken signals like:





On individual chart set a template to have different colors and settings:





MA Method can be any of these values:

ID Value Description MODE_SMA 0 Simple averaging MODE_EMA 1 Exponential averaging MODE_SMMA 2 Smoothed averaging MODE_LWMA 3 Linear-weighted averaging

Settings:

Common:

Abiroid Scanner Dashboard Common Settings

Candle Settings:





Scanner Appearance:





Alerts & Highlights:





For heiken switch on individual Heiken and Individual timeframe, it will give an alert showing both periods for heiken MA Period1 & MA Period2:

Alert: USDCAD_M30 Heiken Switched Down - Periods: 5,1

But to keep alerts compact, when showing alerts for multiple Heiken alignment, it will show only the MAPeriod1 list in brackets:

Alert: USDJPY_H1 Heiken (5,40,188): Aligned Up

This above is for Individual timeframes.

And for all timeframes and all heiken aligned you will get following:

Alert: AUDCAD_M30 Heiken (5,40,188): Aligned All TFs Down

You can set the options for which types of Alerts and Highlights you need:





Highlights are for background color which shows when heiken signal happened.

"Alignment at least one heiken within N bars": Check that for at least 1 heiken, the trend switch has happened within N bars. In screenshot example it is 5 bars.

Means it will only alert/highlight if at least 1 heiken had switched trends within past 5 bars. Keep 0 to disable this check.

For all TFs alignment check, it will not look for past N bars.

Keeping detailed debug in logs on will show you when alignment didn't happen and was skipped etc:





Example Strategies:

Heiken Ashi's scalping snake blood strategy:

https://forex-station.com/attach/file/3349905

This is just an example.

There are a lot of other such strategies which require multiple heiken signals to align.

And this scanner will help find such signals.

Be Careful:

The heiken scanner signals are just to show alignment. Use it for validation with your other main strategies.

Don't use it as a standalone signal scanner. Because heiken ashi will sometimes find trends which are highly overbought/oversold and are nearing reversals.

So, use Pivots or other SR indicators to find possible reversal areas during trading. And use these areas for Stops.

Heiken Ashi can be a heavy indicator. So, when using all 28-pairs with 3-4 timeframes, it will take 4-5 seconds to load.