Average Session Range MT4

5

Average Session Range MT4: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days.

The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range.

**Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again.

Key Features:

  • Precision Calculation: Accurately measures the high and low range of a selected time session.
  • Multi-Day Analysis: Aggregates data over a specified number of days to ensure reliability and robustness.
  • Dynamic Adaptation: Adjusts to different market conditions, providing consistent insights across various trading environments.
  • User-Defined Sessions: Flexibly set the start and end times for the session of interest, allowing for customized analysis.
  • Handling Non-Continuous Trading Days: Accurately displays the average price range for shorter trading sessions during holidays or breaks, ensuring reliable data even when trading days are less than 24 hours.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Volatility Understanding: Gain deeper insights into the typical price movements within specific trading sessions, enabling better risk management and strategy development.
  • Optimal Entry and Exit Points: Use the average range data to identify optimal trading windows and improve timing for entries and exits.
  • Adaptability: Whether you're focusing on the London, New York, or Tokyo sessions, the Session Average Range adapts to your needs, providing relevant and timely data.

With the Session Average Range, you can transform raw market data into powerful trading insights, enabling you to make informed and strategic trading decisions with confidence. Experience the precision and adaptability of this essential trading tool and elevate your trading performance to new heights.

note: Works for timeframes of H4 and below. 

Main inputs

- NumberOfDays: Specifies the number of days for displaying the sessions high-low range. For instance, setting it to 5 display 5 recent days.

- SBegin (Broker time): Sets the starting hour of the session in 24-hour format. 

- SBeginMinute  (Broker time) : Defines the starting minute of the session. A value of 0 means the session starts exactly on the hour.

- SEnd  (Broker time) : Determines the ending hour of the session in 24-hour format.

- SEndMinute  (Broker time) : Specifies the ending minute of the session. A value of 0 means the session ends exactly on the hour.

- SColor: Chooses the color for displaying the session on the chart. `clrBlue` will show the session in blue.

- InpTextColor: Sets the color for the text displayed by the indicator. `clrYellow` will render the text in yellow.

- InpLabelColor: Defines the color for labels within the indicator. `clrRed` will color the labels red.

- InpFill: Selects whether to fill the session area with color. `true` fills the session area with the color specified by `S1Color`.

- InpPrint: Determines whether to print error messages to the log. `true` enables error logging.

- InpPushNotification: Chooses whether to send push notifications to your mobile device. `true` enables push alerts.

- InpEmailNotification: Specifies whether to send email notifications. `true` enables email alerts.


Recensioni 4
feix maha
245
feix maha 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

Thanks for this awesome work and free gift

Prodotti consigliati
Hidden CCI
Christian Ricard
Indicatori
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
FREE
FFx Bulls Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
SpreadControl MT4
Andrey Shvecov
Indicatori
A simple indicator showing the size of the spread at the current time, the maximum for the day and the maximum for the entire duration of the indicator. Daily statistics of the maximum spread are also displayed, indicating the time when this spread was fixed. The location of the display of the received information can be changed depending on your preferences and positioned anywhere on the screen. It is possible to output alerts about exceeding the size of the spread specified in the input pa
FREE
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicatori
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
FREE
FFx DeMarker
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (2)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Awesome Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Bears Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
5 (2)
Indicatori
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4   indicator.  Get the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430 The   Dashboard    will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal Das
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Toms Dashboard
Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
Indicatori
Dynamic Trading Dashboard for MT4 This powerful MT4 trading dashboard offers traders a comprehensive view of current and historical trading performance in an intuitive and visually organized format. With its precision-engineered design, the dashboard provides a seamless blend of real-time insights and historical analysis.  This trading dashboard is perfect for meticulous traders who seek a precise, all-encompassing tool to manage open and closed positions while gaining insights into past perform
FREE
Review Candle Chart Trial for MT4
Yutaka Okamoto
Indicatori
ReviewCandleChart is a unique product that can verify past price fluctuations using candlestick charts. This indicator accurately reproduces market price fluctuations in the past and can make trading decisions (entries, profits, loss cut) many times so that you can learn the trading faster. ReviewCandleCahrt is the best indicator to improve trading skills. ReviewCandleCahrt caters to both beginners and advanced traders. Advantages of the indicator This Indicator for verifying price fluctuation
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
FFx Ichimoku
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (4)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix Demo
Forex Pro Dynamics
Indicatori
Note: this product is a free limited version of the full featured product Currency Timeframe Strength Matrix . It only includes AUD, CAD, CHF currencies instead of all 8 currencies. It includes only 5S, 1M, 5M time frames instead of all 8 (5S, 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D). What is it? The Currency TimeFrame Strength Matrix is a simple and comprehensive Forex map that gives a snapshot of what is happening in the Forex market at the very present time. It illustrates the strength and momentum ch
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer MT4 Free
JIHUN NAM
Indicatori
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71176?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating005 Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displa
FREE
Ultimate ADX MTF
Tolga Oezdiler
Indicatori
Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator Free for limited time. This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It i s especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts. Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste. Key Features & Personalization Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15,
FREE
MWC Ratio
Joerg Hamann
4 (1)
Indicatori
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will appear. You also can experiment with Ratio crossing MA
FREE
MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
FREE
SensorMap
Juergen Thielen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a
FREE
PointZero
Juergen Thielen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. PointZero is a projecting Price Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and categorizing developed Price Movements related to their own Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a fun
FREE
SpreadFix
Oleg Shangin
Indicatori
This indicator collects and organizes spread data. It is an organic add-on to my news robot, ExpertNews , which can be downloaded here . You can also watch a video about news trading using the ExpertNews robot. It is available on youtube . Unfortunately, it is not possible to place the robot in the mql5.com store, because the automatic validation of ExpertNews by the mql5 service ends in failure. In reality, there are no errors in the robot. Testing fails due to the fact that the advisor is
FREE
Delta AG Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
FREE
FFx Moving Average
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
Fisher SC
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A One of the best arrow indicators for Binary Options, which can also be used in the Forex market. Any time frame from M1 to MN, any currency pair, can also be used on stocks - the indicator is universal. Expiration from 1 to 5 candles. Displays traffic statistics on a graph. The indicator gives signals along th
FREE
MACD Trend FREE
Vojtech Svobodnik
5 (1)
Experts
MACD Trend FREE is Expert Advisor for EURJPY  based on MACD Indicator . You can completely edit settings of MACD Indicator, TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs or timeframe. MACD Trend FREE  has been tested from year 2003 to 2021 . My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.  Recommendations Symbol:   EURJPY Timeframe:  
FREE
Symbols Spread panel
Andrii Miknevich
5 (1)
Indicatori
An indicator in the form of a panel for collecting statistics on spreads from a specified list of pairs. It is enough to open one chart and set an indicator to collect statistics for all specified pairs. After completion of work, the panel writes values to a file, which allows not to interrupt statistics after completion of work. Input parameters: -Interval to update the spread for pairs (sec) Allows you to specify how often to collect statistics (allows you to reduce the load) -List of pair
FREE
Visual correlation
Andrey Tatarinov
4 (2)
Indicatori
Il comportamento di diverse coppie di valute è interconnesso. L'indicatore Visual Correlation consente di visualizzare diversi strumenti su 1 grafico mantenendo la scala. È possibile definire una correlazione positiva, negativa o nessuna correlazione. Alcuni strumenti iniziano a muoversi prima di altri. Tali momenti possono essere determinati sovrapponendo grafici. Per visualizzare uno strumento su un grafico, devi inserire il suo nome nel campo Simbolo. Version for MT5  https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Early Bird Breakout
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Early Bird Breakout: Capture the Power of the London Open Are you tired of trading in choppy, unpredictable markets? The Early Bird Breakout is your essential tool for exploiting one of the most reliable and explosive patterns in Forex: the Asia Session Breakout . This smart indicator automatically identifies the crucial price levels set during the quiet Asian hours and alerts you the moment the major volume of the London/European session ignites a trend! Key Features and Market Edge Precisi
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer: Evaluate the standard deviation of each bar's price (high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical) within defined trading sessions and date ranges, providing detailed insights into price volatility and market behavior. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again. **Note:** This indicator can only be used with
FREE
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer: Evaluate the standard deviation of each bar's price (high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical) within defined trading sessions and date ranges, providing detailed insights into price volatility and market behavior. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again. **Note:** : This indicator can only be used wit
FREE
Symbol Swap Panel
Tien Long Tu
Utilità
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow. Description: The "Symbol Swap Panel" is a versatile utility designed for traders seeking to manage their chart symbols and Market Watch more efficiently. This tool allows you to easily swap the current symbol on your chart while automatically adding the se
FREE
Session Average Date Range MT5
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods. The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analy
FREE
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer:  Analyzes price data across specified date ranges to provide detailed insights into financial risk and volatility, using each bar's price metrics for accurate risk assessment. The Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer is a sophisticated tool designed to offer traders and analysts detailed insights into the expected financial risk across specific date ranges. Unlike traditional session-based analysis, this indicator focuses on calculating risk metr
FREE
Session Average Date Range MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods. The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analy
FREE
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer:  Analyzes price data across specified date ranges to provide detailed insights into financial risk and volatility, using each bar's price metrics for accurate risk assessment. The Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer is a sophisticated tool designed to offer traders and analysts detailed insights into the expected financial risk across specific date ranges. Unlike traditional session-based analysis, this indicator focuses on calculating risk metr
FREE
Symbol Swap Panel MT4
Tien Long Tu
Utilità
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow. **Note:**    When switching to a different symbol, it's recommended to switch back and forth between timeframes to ensure that the panel loads properly.   Description: The "Symbol Swap Panel" is a versatile utility designed for traders seeking to manage the
FREE
Filtro:
4xtrader2009
354
4xtrader2009 2025.08.06 23:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tien Long Tu
2197
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tien Long Tu 2025.08.10 02:50
Hello 4xtrader2009, Thank you for the kind words! I'm glad you find the indicator useful. To answer your question, "S1" stands for Session 1. The same applies to all other sessions as well. I'm very grateful for your suggestion and will definitely consider it for future improvements.
erex
74
erex 2025.03.22 20:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

feix maha
245
feix maha 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

Thanks for this awesome work and free gift

Tien Long Tu
2197
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tien Long Tu 2024.09.07 16:37
Hello feix, Thank you for the kind words! I'm glad you find the indicator useful. If you need any help, just let me know. Best,
Tien Long Tu
rodnaya
216
rodnaya 2024.09.04 10:13 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tien Long Tu
2197
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tien Long Tu 2024.09.07 16:37
Hello rodnaya, Thank you for the kind words! I'm glad you find the indicator useful. If you need any help, just let me know. Best,
Tien Long Tu
Rispondi alla recensione