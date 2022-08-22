Hundred Egg EA
Hundred Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations. Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market. Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital. It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity.
LIVE Signals:
Crazy Mode (USD300 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229
Crazy Mode (USD700 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1524884
Aggressive Mode (USD2000 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1114889
Aggressive Mode + Other Eggs (USD870 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359890
Special Points
- Very low entry barrier - Support as low as USD300 balance to trade (rarely have EA can achieve)
- Very simple & easy setup
- Support spread filter feature
- Support Market News filter feature
- Better performance, more affordable and attractive option than other similar strategy products
- Supported by Live signals
Requirements for Crazy Mode
- Minimum balance $300
- Recommended balance $500
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Expected monthly profit rate > 7%
Allow Web Request
To allow the market filter work properly, please allow web requests to the following URLs (remove the whitespaces):
- https : // ec. forexprostools . com
- https : // api . jrtrader . org
Operating Environment
- Recommended Timeframe: M15
- Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Setup Guide
- Open the currency pair in single chart mode / Put into one chart for multi-currency mode
- This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables
- Trade ONLY the pairs I have recommended above
EA Settings
|Parameter Name
|Description
|Enable Multi-Currency Mode
| AUDCAD*1,AUDNZD*1,NZDCAD*1
Leave it empty if you attached EA to each single chart.
|Allow First Position Type
|Control the first trade direction by options.
|Instance Number for your EA (max. 2 digits)
|Enter any 1-2 digits number to identify your EA.
|EA Comment Prefix
|EA Comment
|Max. Allowed Spread (0 = disable)
|Do not trade if market spread larger than the input
|Your Broker Time Zone (GMT)
|Input your broker time zone for filters
Backtest Information
- Test on the recommended M15 timeframe only.
- You can use default settings for backtest.
- You may change the parameter "Trading Mode" to test different mode.
- The special designed market filter will not take effect on backtest mode.
- Multiple years backtest results with 99.9% data quality, variable spreads and latency multiple years backtest results were provided to save your times.
Remarks
- We sell Expert Advisor (EA) only on MQL5. If you see my EA for sale on any other platform, they are scammers.
- Please be responsible to your capital and follow our recommendations.
