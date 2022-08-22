Hundred Egg EA

Hundred Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity.

Next Price: $600


LIVE Signals:

Crazy Mode (USD300 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229

Crazy Mode (USD700 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1524884

Aggressive Mode (USD2000 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1114889

Aggressive Mode + Other Eggs (USD870 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359890


Special Points

  • Very low entry barrier - Support as low as USD300 balance to trade (rarely have EA can achieve)
  • Very simple & easy setup
  • Support spread filter feature
  • Support Market News filter feature
  • Better performance, more affordable and attractive option than other similar strategy products
  • Supported by Live signals

Requirements for Crazy Mode

  • Minimum balance $300
  • Recommended balance $500
  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Expected monthly profit rate > 7%


    Allow Web Request

    To allow the market filter work properly, please allow web requests to the following URLs (remove the whitespaces):

    • https : // ec. forexprostools . com
    • https : // api . jrtrader . org


    Operating Environment

    • Recommended Timeframe: M15
    • Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD


    Setup Guide

    • Open the currency pair in single chart mode / Put into one chart for multi-currency mode
    • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables
    • Trade ONLY the pairs I have recommended above


    EA Settings

    Parameter Name Description
    Enable Multi-Currency Mode AUDCAD*1,AUDNZD*1,NZDCAD*1
    Leave it empty if you attached EA to each single chart.
    Allow First Position Type
    		Control the first trade direction by options.
    Instance Number for your EA (max. 2 digits) Enter any 1-2 digits number to identify your EA.
    EA Comment Prefix
    		EA Comment
    Max. Allowed Spread (0 = disable)
    		Do not trade if market spread larger than the input
    Your Broker Time Zone (GMT) Input your broker time zone for filters


    Backtest Information

    • Test on the recommended M15 timeframe only.
    • You can use default settings for backtest.
    • You may change the parameter "Trading Mode" to test different mode.
    • The special designed market filter will not take effect on backtest mode.
    • Multiple years backtest results with 99.9% data quality, variable spreads and latency multiple years backtest results were provided to save your times.

    Remarks

    • We sell Expert Advisor (EA) only on MQL5. If you see my EA for sale on any other platform, they are scammers.
    • Please be responsible to your capital and follow our recommendations.



    Filtro:
    Bifrost
    791
    Bifrost 2023.12.21 16:52 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Tsoi Chi Kin
    741
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Tsoi Chi Kin 2023.12.26 05:16
    Please check the 'Backtest Information' section, noting that 'the specially designed market filter will not take effect in backtest mode.' The signal results prove everything.
    Rispondi alla recensione